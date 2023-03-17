Outlast Star Reveals Where They Stand With Their Former Teammates After That Crushing Finale

Watch : Spring TV Shows We Can’t Wait to Watch

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for season one of Outlast

In Outlast, you either win as a team or lose as a team.

Unfortunately for one of the stars of the show, Jill Ashock, she and teammate Amber Asay lost in the season finale as the Netflix reality series ditched its core concept of survival in favor of a race to the $1 million prize. However, it turns out the private investigator from Kentucky wouldn't change a thing.

"Amber and I are probably bonded for life," Jill exclusively told E! News. "I can't foresee that there would ever be anything that would challenge us to question the love that we obviously created for each other on Outlast."

She continued, "There's no amount of money that can buy that. I don't believe that either of us will ever look back on Outlast and regret choosing each other over that money."