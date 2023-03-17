Outlast Star Reveals Where They Stand With Their Former Teammates After That Crushing Finale

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for season one of Outlast
In Outlast, you either win as a team or lose as a team.
Unfortunately for one of the stars of the show, Jill Ashock, she and teammate Amber Asay lost in the season finale as the Netflix reality series ditched its core concept of survival in favor of a race to the $1 million prize. However, it turns out the private investigator from Kentucky wouldn't change a thing.
"Amber and I are probably bonded for life," Jill exclusively told E! News. "I can't foresee that there would ever be anything that would challenge us to question the love that we obviously created for each other on Outlast."
She continued, "There's no amount of money that can buy that. I don't believe that either of us will ever look back on Outlast and regret choosing each other over that money."
After surviving more than a month in the Alaskan wilderness, Amber and Jill from Team Alpha lost to Charlie Camp's Seth Lueker, Paul Preece and Nick Radner in an orienteering footrace. With that said, it was former Alpha teammate Justin Court who came up just short of the final after attempting to defect to Charlie.
"Unfortunately, I've not spoke with Justin since he demolished our camp and left us high and dry," Jill confirmed. "I do hear that he was apologetic and regretful for his behavior out there. I would think that that would hold more merit if you would actually reach out to Amber and I and apologize and he has not done that to this day."
But one of Jill's biggest competitors out in the wild was undoubtedly Javier Colón from Bravo Camp.
"The whole point to make with Javier presenting himself as this heroic person that's defending himself against the big bad wolf Jill, is that his entire team left him, right?" she shared. "There are 900-plus hours of footage per contestant—so that's times 16 of footage that was taken the whole time that we were out there—and you guys get to see about eight hours of them."
While the runner-up wouldn't necessarily change the show's outcome, does she have any regrets about her sometimes-villainous strategy (which included encouraging Justin to steal two contestants' sleeping bags)?
"You have to sleep with what you did out there and I don't have any guilt for the way I've played the game," she explained. "It was a game. When you play a board game with someone and you hop over someone else's checker and you take their piece, you don't apologize and take them out to dinner because you feel guilty for that."
"I really don't have remorse for any way that I played the game," Jill reiterated. "My integrity will always be my priority and loving another individual will always be more important than any cash."
So, what's next for the nature lover after proving herself as a certified survivalist on the show?
"I still live in Kentucky in my home that I built," she revealed. "I am still doing survivalist exercises here. I teach mycology and plant ID here on our farm. I've become part of the fishing games network of BOW—Becoming an Outdoors-Woman—and helping other women learn survival skills and just tactical advantages of what it means to be a confident strong female."
But at the end of the day, Jill is already prepared to tackle another once-in-a-lifetime adventure.
"I just hope that one day I can get an opportunity to prove myself to me," she shared. "We try to push ourselves to the limits, but I really didn't reach my limit did I? I wasn't outlasted, I was outrun. I didn't get the chance to prove to me what my max is, where is my breaking point? I'm still looking for that."
