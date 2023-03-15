Hairstylist Chris Appleton Confirms Romance With Lukas Gage

Watch : Lukas Gage Addresses Chris Appleton Relationship

Chris Appleton blew up our hearts with this news.

The celebrity hairstylist recently confirmed his relationship with How to Blow Up a Pipeline actor Lukas Gage, revealing on The Drew Barrymore Show that he's "very happy" and "very much in love."

"I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special," Appleton told host Drew Barrymore during a preview of the March 17 episode. "Love is a really special thing, and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special so."

After showing a February photo of him and the White Lotus actor going 4-wheeling in Mexico, Appleton added, "Yeah, that is Lukas. That's in Mexico."

The comments come a week after Gage, 27, addressed the romance rumors, while remaining tight-lipped about his relationship status.

"If they want to think that, they can," Gage told The New York Times in an interview published March 9. "I'm a pretty open book about most things in my life, but I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everybody's business and nothing can be sacred. It's a weird line that I'm still trying to figure out."