Proof TikToker Alix Earle Is on Her Way to Becoming the Next Big Star

From TikTok to TV, this jetsetter is ready to make her mark in Hollywood.
TikToker Alix Earle has signed with United Talent Agency (UTA) to represent her in all aspects of the entertainment industry, the company announced on social media March 15.
"UTA is thrilled to welcome viral TikTok sensation Alix Earle in all areas," the statement read. "UTA will help the beauty, fashion and lifestyle phenomenon expand her business across audio, ventures, television and more."
The agency also reps celebs like Gisele Bündchen, the Jonas Brothers, Bad Bunny and Emily Ratajkowski.
As for Alix, the University of Miami student has captivated her 4.8 TikTok million followers with her makeup routines, "day in my life" videos and trips around the world. Prior to her recent Spring Break getaway to Nashville, she took fans along for the ride as she touched down in places ranging from Dubai to Wyoming.
The 22-year-old—who previously dated Yankees baseball player Tyler Wade—has already become a rising star on the party scene. In February, Alix was spotted at a luxury Viktor and Rolf fragrance party in New York, before appearing the very next day at a Super Bowl bash in Arizona.
Alix's pull has also led to what some fans call the "Alix Earle effect," as she influences viewers to purchase products she recommends.
She even starred in a big fashion campaign for Forever 21 x Juicy Couture. "My first memory shopping at Forever 21 is when I was in middle school," she told E! News of the significance of the moment for her. "We had our middle school dance and it was the first time I was able to go. A bunch of my friends and I went to the mall. We picked up everything we needed for the dance because we wanted to look good."
