NFL’s Damar Hamlin Supports Brother on The Masked Singer 2 Months After Cardiac Arrest

For one night, Sesame Street traded in 1, 2, 3 for Do-Re-Mi.

The March 15 episode of The Masked Singer honored the legendary children's program and featured appearances from all of its most cherished characters. The night even kicked off with Big Bird, Elmo, Cookie Monster and more furry guest stars performing their version of BTS' "Dynamite," which was every bit as bizarre—yet completely satisfying—as it sounds.

When it came time for the competition itself, The Squirrel—who emerged victorious on the March 8 episode—took to the stage first. After a wedding dress was revealed as Squirrel's new clue, she performed a version of "Just the Two of Us" by Grover Washington Jr. and Bill Withers.

After Squirrel's performance, Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin—who has made an inspiring recovery after suffering cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2—was introduced by his younger brother Damir to unveil another clue: a football with panelist Ken Jeong's face on it.

As for what inspired Damar to hit The Masked Singer stage? It was quite simple, really.

"Mainly because of my brother," Damar told host Nick Cannon. "That's my world. I put family first. He loves Sesame Street more than most things, so we had to make it tonight."