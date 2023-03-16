NFL’s Damar Hamlin Supports Brother on The Masked Singer 2 Months After Cardiac Arrest

For one night, Sesame Street traded in 1, 2, 3 for Do-Re-Mi.
The March 15 episode of The Masked Singer honored the legendary children's program and featured appearances from all of its most cherished characters. The night even kicked off with Big Bird, Elmo, Cookie Monster and more furry guest stars performing their version of BTS' "Dynamite," which was every bit as bizarre—yet completely satisfying—as it sounds.
When it came time for the competition itself, The Squirrel—who emerged victorious on the March 8 episode—took to the stage first. After a wedding dress was revealed as Squirrel's new clue, she performed a version of "Just the Two of Us" by Grover Washington Jr. and Bill Withers.
After Squirrel's performance, Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin—who has made an inspiring recovery after suffering cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2—was introduced by his younger brother Damir to unveil another clue: a football with panelist Ken Jeong's face on it.
As for what inspired Damar to hit The Masked Singer stage? It was quite simple, really.
"Mainly because of my brother," Damar told host Nick Cannon. "That's my world. I put family first. He loves Sesame Street more than most things, so we had to make it tonight."
Up next, The Fairy made her Masked Singer debut with a performance of Linda Ronstadt's "You're No Good." The impressive rendition was preceded by a clue package including a black panther, a basketball, a rubber duck, a police badge and references to "friends" Sean Penn, Rob Lowe and Emilio Estevez.
In addition, Sesame Street's Cookie Monster also revealed one final clue for The Fairy: the words "Endless Love."
Finally, The Jackalope made her debut by singing Shakira's "Whenever, Wherever" after a clue package including references to social media, a necklace with the letter "G" and the Ghostface mask from Scream.
After the performance, Sesame Street's Count von Count unveiled a final Jackalope clue: the words "30 Under 30."
Once the tallies from the first round of voting were counted, The Squirrel was unmasked as 27 Dresses and Billions star Malin Akerman.
After she scurried away, The Fairy and The Jackalope were left to go head-to-head in the Battle Royale set to Imagine Dragons' "On Top of the World."
Ultimately, The Fairy advanced in the competition, leaving The Jackalope to be unmasked as YouTube sensation, actress and singer Lele Pons.
Find out if The Fairy can keep flying when The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.
For the latest on all of this season's celebrity contestants, keep scrolling.