NFL’s Damar Hamlin Supports Brother on The Masked Singer 2 Months After Cardiac Arrest

The March 15 episode of The Masked Singer paid homage to Sesame Street and unmasked a YouTube sensation and a Billions star as Jackalope and Squirrel, respectively.

For one night, Sesame Street traded in 1, 2, 3 for Do-Re-Mi.

The March 15 episode of The Masked Singer honored the legendary children's program and featured appearances from all of its most cherished characters. The night even kicked off with Big Bird, Elmo, Cookie Monster and more furry guest stars performing their version of BTS' "Dynamite," which was every bit as bizarre—yet completely satisfying—as it sounds.

When it came time for the competition itself, The Squirrelwho emerged victorious on the March 8 episode—took to the stage first. After a wedding dress was revealed as Squirrel's new clue, she performed a version of "Just the Two of Us" by Grover Washington Jr. and Bill Withers

After Squirrel's performance, Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin—who has made an inspiring recovery after suffering cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2—was introduced by his younger brother Damir to unveil another clue: a football with panelist Ken Jeong's face on it.

As for what inspired Damar to hit The Masked Singer stage? It was quite simple, really.

"Mainly because of my brother," Damar told host Nick Cannon. "That's my world. I put family first. He loves Sesame Street more than most things, so we had to make it tonight."

Up next, The Fairy made her Masked Singer debut with a performance of Linda Ronstadt's "You're No Good." The impressive rendition was preceded by a clue package including a black panther, a basketball, a rubber duck, a police badge and references to "friends" Sean Penn, Rob Lowe and Emilio Estevez.

In addition, Sesame Street's Cookie Monster also revealed one final clue for The Fairy: the words "Endless Love."

Finally, The Jackalope made her debut by singing Shakira's "Whenever, Wherever" after a clue package including references to social media, a necklace with the letter "G" and the Ghostface mask from Scream.

After the performance, Sesame Street's Count von Count unveiled a final Jackalope clue: the words "30 Under 30."

Once the tallies from the first round of voting were counted, The Squirrel was unmasked as 27 Dresses and Billions star Malin Akerman

After she scurried away, The Fairy and The Jackalope were left to go head-to-head in the Battle Royale set to Imagine Dragons' "On Top of the World."

Ultimately, The Fairy advanced in the competition, leaving The Jackalope to be unmasked as YouTube sensation, actress and singer Lele Pons.

Find out if The Fairy can keep flying when The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.

For the latest on all of this season's celebrity contestants, keep scrolling.

Gnome/Dick Van Dyke

Gnome performed Billie Holiday's "When You're Smiling" on the Feb. 15 episode, but was sadly the first celeb unmasked. He was revealed to be 97-year-old icon Dick Van Dyke.

Mustang/Sara Evans

On the Feb. 15 episode, Mustang belted out Whitesnake's "Here I Go Again" after a clue package that included a soap bucket, barbells, a reference to Elvis and the fact that the celeb has "almost died more times than I can count."

After falling to Medusa in the Battle Royale, Mustang was unmasked as country singer Sara Evans.

Rock Lobster/Howie Mandel

Rock Lobster debuted on the Feb. 22 episode with a performance of ABBA's "SOS." His clues included a plushy monster toy, a gavel and the knowledge that he had a history in movies and TV.

After the initial studio audience vote, Rock Lobster was unmasked as Howie Mandel.

Night Owl/Debbie Gibson

Night Owl debuted on the Feb. 22 episode with a rendition of ABBA's "Fernando." Her clue package included an hourglass, Long Island iced teas, a snake and the claim that she helped pave the way for singers like Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Nicole Scherzinger.

After falling to Medusa in the Battle Royale, Night Owl was unmasked as pop star Debbie Gibson.

Polar Bear/Grandmaster Flash

On the March 1 episode, Polar Bear made his debut with a performance of Blondie's "Rapture." His clue package included flowers, a scratch-off lottery ticket, a punching bag and a reference to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Polar Bear was unmasked as hip-hop pioneer and Rock & Rock Hall of Fame member Grandmaster Flash.

Wolf/Michael Bolton

After a March 8 performance of The Doors' "Break on Through" and a clue package including a saxophone, a clock, a ship and references to Andy Garcia, Lady Gaga, Jay-Z and Andy Samberg, Wolf was unmasked as "When A Man Loves a Woman" singer Michael Bolton.

Squirrel/Malin Akerman

Squirrel made her first appearance on the March 8 episode, performing a rendition of "Try" by Pink. Her clue package included meatballs, a gorilla, a castle and the knowledge that she once made out with Tom Cruise.

On the March 15 episode, a wedding dress was unveiled as a new clue before a performance of "Just the Two of Us" by Grover Washington Jr. and Bill Withers.

After the first round of voting, Squirrel was unmasked as 27 Dresses and Billions star Malin Akerman.

Jackalope/Lele Pons

Jackalope made her debut on the March 15 episode with a performance of "Whenever, Wherever" by Shakira. Her clue package included references to social media, a necklace with the letter "G" and the Ghostface mask from Scream.

After falling to The Fairy in the Battle Royale, Jackalope was unmasked as YouTube star, actress and singer Lele Pons.

California Roll

The five-person California Roll made their debut on the March 1 episode with a performance of Lady Gaga's "Paparazzi."

Their clue package included sunglasses, a tiger, ice cream cones and references to Snoop Dogg and Dolly Parton.

After defeating Medusa in the Battle Royale, California Roll advanced to the quarterfinals.

Medusa

Medusa sang Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" on the Feb. 15 premiere episode after a clue package that included a picture of Buckingham Palace, a reference to the Super Bowl and the fact that Medusa has "been here before."

She defeated Mustang in the Battle Royale set to "Diamonds" by Rihanna.

On the Feb. 22 episode, Medusa sang ABBA's "Dancing Queen" and unveiled a new clue revealing a connection to Coldplay's Chris Martin. Plus, a bonus clue was brought to the stage after her performance courtesy of Bachelor star Nick Viall: a plane ticket to Tokyo from 1996.

During the March 1 episode, Medusa performed Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York." Her new clues were a Scottish Terrier and a glittery bridge.

Despite falling to California Roll in the Battle Royale, the judges rang the Ding Dong Keep It On Bell to save Medusa and send her to the quarterfinals.

Gargoyle

Debuting on the March 8 episode, Gargoyle performed Charlie Puth's "One Call Away" with a clue package featuring a jukebox, an "I Love LA" sticker, a video game controller, hot sauce and a credit card. 

Though he was knocked out of the Battle Royale by Squirrel, Gargoyle lived to see a day after the panel rang the Ding Dong Keep It On Bell. 

Fairy

The Fairy made her debut on the March 15 episode with a rendition of "You're No Good" by Linda Ronstadt. Her clue package featured a black panther, a basketball, a rubber duck, a police badge and references to "friends" Sean Penn, Rob Lowe and Emilio Estevez.

