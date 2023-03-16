Shop the Best Spring Wedding Guest Dresses for Under $50

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Love is in the air, and we're using it as an excuse to go shopping. Wedding season will be here before you know it, and the occasion may require a few outfit changes. After all, you want to look and feel beautiful while celebrating your loved ones!
Since we know how stressful it can be to pick out a wedding guest outfit that is cute, appropriate for the venue, budget-friendly and so on, we rounded up some of our favorite dresses that you can wear to any spring wedding. From form-fitting, one-shoulder midi dresses to floral maxi dresses, our guide to the best wedding guest dresses for under $50 will get you excited to celebrate love.
Continue below to shop some of our favorite wedding guest dress picks. They're so stylish, you'll most definitely want to wear them after the big day.
West Kei Flutter Sleeve High/Low Wrap Dress
If you're looking for a plain black dress that is suitable for a spring wedding, look no further than this high-low wrap dress with the prettiest flutter sleeves. The look is currently on sale for just $40 at Nordstrom Rack, and it would look great with pumps and a clutch.
Melloday Smocked Flounce Ruffle Sleeve Dress
Add this smocked ruffle sleeve dress to your wardrobe for the perfect wedding guest look that's fun and versatile. You can pair it with strappy gold heels, a clutch and gold drop earrings for a stunning daytime look.
Melloday Maxi Tank Side Slit Dress
This maxi side slit dress is a simple, understated look that you can dress up with a shawl, pumps, a clutch and beautiful jewelry. It's the perfect, flattering dress for any spring wedding.
Lianna Bridesmaid Dress
This bridesmaid dress form Birdy Grey has all the right spring wedding details. It's flowy, sleeveless and comes in a beautiful mauve shade. It ranges in sizes XS to 3XL, and doubles as a maternity bridesmaid dress.
Radiant Love Black Multi Embroidered Short Sleeve Skater Dress
Looking for a mini dress to wear to a spring wedding? This embroidered floral short sleeve dress is the way to go. The look is on sale for just $39 at Lulus.
ABYOXI One Shoulder Formal Dress
This one shoulder dress is so stunning, you'll be surprised it's on sale for $40 at Amazon! The look comes in a bunch of colors perfect for eveningwear. One reviewer shares, "The color is so vibrant. I wore this to a Gala and received lots of compliments."
Max Studio V-Neck Short Puff Sleeve Floral Print Tiered Dress
This floral number has the perfect puff sleeves and sophisticated v-neckline and midi skirt length. It's a gorgeous look for an outdoorsy wedding, especially a spring wedding! Plus, the look is on sale for $40 instead of the usual $148 price.
Christina Convertible Tulle Bridesmaid Dress
This convertible tulle dress can be worn in more ways than one, and it's a beautiful look no matter how you style it. Whether you choose to wear it strapless, as a halter and beyond, the look is super flattering because of the fitted waist and sweetheart neckline.
Glorious Glamour Magenta Satin Asymmetrical Midi Dress
This vibrant satin asymmetrical midi dress will do all the talking. It's the perfect look to dance the night away in, especially for just $25.
MakeMeChic Women's Plus Size Satin Silk Cowl Neck Ruched Wrap Long Cami Dress
This satiny, iridescent cowl neck wrap dress is a super cute spring wedding guest look. Accessorize with strappy gold or nude heels, statement earrings and a shawl for added glam.
Exquisite Wine Red Floral Burnout Velvet Strapless Maxi Dress
Steal the show with this velvet strapless maxi dress. The look is perfect for a spring wedding, especially paired with strappy heels, a clutch and statement necklace. The look is on sale for just $45.
AmélieBoutik Women Sexy One Shoulder Ruched Dress
This flattering ruched dress comes in four different colors, including this dreamy dark purple shade. The one-shoulder look is super chic, and you can pair the dress with nude or black heels an a ton of glitzy jewelry.
PRETTYGARDEN Women's Halter Neck Sleeveless Maxi Dress
This halter neck maxi dress is a stunning spring wedding guest look. It comes in so many cute shades and prints for under $40, with over 10,900 positive reviews on Amazon.
MakeMeChic Women's Bow One Shoulder Maxi Dress
Get ready to turn heads in this one-shoulder maxi dress. It has an elegant bow detail on the shoulder, and a high slit for an added eye-catching touch. You cannot go wrong with it!
