Shop the Best Spring Wedding Guest Dresses for Under $50

Love is in the air, and we're using it as an excuse to go shopping. Wedding season will be here before you know it, and the occasion may require a few outfit changes. After all, you want to look and feel beautiful while celebrating your loved ones!

Since we know how stressful it can be to pick out a wedding guest outfit that is cute, appropriate for the venue, budget-friendly and so on, we rounded up some of our favorite dresses that you can wear to any spring wedding. From form-fitting, one-shoulder midi dresses to floral maxi dresses, our guide to the best wedding guest dresses for under $50 will get you excited to celebrate love.

Continue below to shop some of our favorite wedding guest dress picks. They're so stylish, you'll most definitely want to wear them after the big day.