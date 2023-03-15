See Vanessa Bryant and Daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri Honor Late Kobe Bryant at Handprint Unveiling

Watch : Kobe Bryant's Family Unveils His Permanent Hand & Footprints in Hollywood

Kobe Bryant will forever be a part of Los Angeles.

The late NBA star's wife Vanessa Bryant and daughters Natalia, 20, Bianka, 6, and Capri, 3, stepped out on March 13 to commemorate the permanent installation of his handprints outside of the famed TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Dressed in black, Vanessa and her girls unveiled Kobe's imprints—which was initially made back in 2011—before Natalia delivered a moving speech in honor of her father.

Describing Kobe the "MVP of girl dads," the model told the crowd, "Being his daughter is one of the greatest joys of my life, and I hope to continue to embody and cherish the many lessons he has taught me."

Kobe was the first athlete to have his hands and feet imprinted in cement at the iconic landmark. While celebrity handprints there are often swapped out for others over time due to limited spaces, the Lakers legend's imprints will now be a permanent fixture in the theater's courtyard—an honor that Natalia called "truly astounding."