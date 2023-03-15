See Vanessa Bryant and Daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri Honor Late Kobe Bryant at Handprint Unveiling

Kobe Bryant will forever be a part of Los Angeles.
The late NBA star's wife Vanessa Bryant and daughters Natalia, 20, Bianka, 6, and Capri, 3, stepped out on March 13 to commemorate the permanent installation of his handprints outside of the famed TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Dressed in black, Vanessa and her girls unveiled Kobe's imprints—which was initially made back in 2011—before Natalia delivered a moving speech in honor of her father.
Describing Kobe the "MVP of girl dads," the model told the crowd, "Being his daughter is one of the greatest joys of my life, and I hope to continue to embody and cherish the many lessons he has taught me."
Kobe was the first athlete to have his hands and feet imprinted in cement at the iconic landmark. While celebrity handprints there are often swapped out for others over time due to limited spaces, the Lakers legend's imprints will now be a permanent fixture in the theater's courtyard—an honor that Natalia called "truly astounding."
"As you visit here for years to come, I encourage you to place your hands in his and take a moment to stand in his shoes," she added. "This day symbolizes the impact he had on a city he loved and cared for."
The ceremony comes three years after Kobe eight others people—including his and Vanessa's 13-year-old daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant—were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.
Last week, Vanessa, 40, returned to Lakers' home court at the Crypto.com Arena for the first time since Kobe and Gigi's 2020 memorial. She was there to celebrate Kobe's longtime teammate Pau Gasol as the Lakers retired his number.
After watching his jersey get hung next to Kobe's No. 8 and No. 24 in the rafters, Pau remembered how his friend "elevated me, inspired me, challenged me to be a better player, just to be a better man overall."
Calling Kobe his "brother," Pau added, "I miss him so much like many of us do."
Keep reading to see Kobe's friends and family unveil the latest tribute to the NBA legend.