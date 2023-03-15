Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Shirtless Calvin Klein Ad Will Make You Blush

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is stripping all the way down.
The Bullet Train actor showed off his physique in a series of steamy snaps for Calvin Klein's Spring 2023 campaign released March 15. even posing shirtless in the array of steamy pics, released March 15.
In the series of black and white snaps, Aaron's wore his shoulder-length hair wavy and down, while he posed shirtless in a pair of Calvin Klein briefs.
In a second photo, the 32-year-old sitting on a stool in a simple t-shirt and blue jeans, while the third sees him giving the camera a sultry stare while slinging a denim jacket over his shoulder. Another accessory visible in several of the pics? A tattoo on Aaron's chest featuring wife Sam Taylor-Johnson's first name in cursive next to a hummingbird. (His leading lady of 10 years reportedly boasts a matching name tattoo in honor of her Kick-Ass star husband.)
Aaron is just the latest star to step into the iconic underwear for its "Calvins or nothing" campaign, which also features Kendall Jenner, FKA twigs and Michael B. Jordan.
Reflecting on his experience stripping down to his Calvins, the Nocturnal Animals actor heaped praises on photographers Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott, for helping him find the comfort.
"I was almost taking that vulnerability and putting it into confidence," he explained to Esquire in an interview published March 15. "It was great fun. I think there's a level of nerves and expectations when you're going to be photographed in your underwear, but quite honestly, I've only ever worn Calvins, so I just felt honored and thrilled to be part of it."
The new modeling gig comes after a busy year for the actor, who starred alongside Brad Pitt and Bad Bunny in the 2022 heist comedy Bullet Train. And while he acknowledged that working in Hollywood isn't as glamorous as it seemed, working alongside the Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood star was nothing short of cool.
"He just wants to bring light and joy into the world and be around people who are there to have a good time," Aaron recalled during the Locarno Film Festival in August per Variety. "You work with many actors and after a while you start making notes: ‘I am definitely not working with this person ever again.' Brad has this list too: the ‘good' list and the s--t list."