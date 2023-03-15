Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Shirtless Calvin Klein Ad Will Make You Blush

Watch : Kendall Jenner Reminisces About Early Modeling Days

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is stripping all the way down.

The Bullet Train actor showed off his physique in a series of steamy snaps for Calvin Klein's Spring 2023 campaign released March 15. even posing shirtless in the array of steamy pics, released March 15.

In the series of black and white snaps, Aaron's wore his shoulder-length hair wavy and down, while he posed shirtless in a pair of Calvin Klein briefs.

In a second photo, the 32-year-old sitting on a stool in a simple t-shirt and blue jeans, while the third sees him giving the camera a sultry stare while slinging a denim jacket over his shoulder. Another accessory visible in several of the pics? A tattoo on Aaron's chest featuring wife Sam Taylor-Johnson's first name in cursive next to a hummingbird. (His leading lady of 10 years reportedly boasts a matching name tattoo in honor of her Kick-Ass star husband.)

Aaron is just the latest star to step into the iconic underwear for its "Calvins or nothing" campaign, which also features Kendall Jenner, FKA twigs and Michael B. Jordan.