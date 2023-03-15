Model Jeff Thomas Dead at 35

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The modeling world has lost one of its own.

Jeff Thomas, a model, influencer and art consultant, has died at age 35.

"It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of my brother, Jeff on Wednesday, March 8th," his brother Skylar Ray Thomas said in a family statement on Facebook. "As you have followed through the years, Jeff traveled the world and lived life to the fullest. What you may not know, is Jeff struggled with addiction and mental health challenges, which ultimately led to his tragic passing."

A Miami Police Department spokesperson told People that officers found Thomas' body on March 8 at a Miami apartment building. However, the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner told the outlet that a cause of death has not yet been determined.

"While Jeff's struggles were difficult, we want to remember him for the kind and caring person he was," read the statement from Skylar's page. "He had a contagious sense of humor, a love for music, art and family, and a passion for helping others. He touched the lives of so many people, and his memory will live on in our hearts forever."