Model Jeff Thomas Dead at 35

The modeling world has lost one of its own.
Jeff Thomas, a model, influencer and art consultant, has died at age 35.
"It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of my brother, Jeff on Wednesday, March 8th," his brother Skylar Ray Thomas said in a family statement on Facebook. "As you have followed through the years, Jeff traveled the world and lived life to the fullest. What you may not know, is Jeff struggled with addiction and mental health challenges, which ultimately led to his tragic passing."
A Miami Police Department spokesperson told People that officers found Thomas' body on March 8 at a Miami apartment building. However, the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner told the outlet that a cause of death has not yet been determined.
"While Jeff's struggles were difficult, we want to remember him for the kind and caring person he was," read the statement from Skylar's page. "He had a contagious sense of humor, a love for music, art and family, and a passion for helping others. He touched the lives of so many people, and his memory will live on in our hearts forever."
Jeff, who is also survived by his parents, was also the founder of OnePopsicle, a contemporary art consulting agency specializing in custom-curated contemporary collections for home and office, according to its website.
Jeff's family also expressed support for others battling personal turmoil.
"As a family, we hope that Jeff's passing can serve as a reminder of the importance of seeking help for mental health and addiction issues," his brother's statement said. "We also ask that you honor or celebrate him respectfully in social media and encourage anyone who may be struggling to reach out for support, and to know that they are not alone in their struggles."
Jeff shared his final Instagram post the day his body was found. It shows him sitting inside a small pool. "A cold plunge a day, keeps the doctor away," he captioned the post, adding, "#coldplunge #wellness #mentalhealth."
Two days prior, Jeff shared a photo of a new arm tattoo that reads, "Resilience."
Jeff's family plans to honor the model in an upcoming memorial service. "We thank you all for your love and support during this difficult time," his brother's statement read, "and we ask that you continue to keep Jeff and our family in your thoughts and prayers."