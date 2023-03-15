Follow James Harden’s Hosting Guide to Score Major Points With Your Guests

We interviewed James Harden because we think you'll like his picks at these prices. Some of the products featured are from James' brand J-Harden Wines. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you are looking for some hosting tips for your next gathering, James Harden has you covered, especially with the beverages. The NBA star's brand J-Harden Wines just released its first prosecco. He explained, "It's perfect to pop and party with for celebratory occasions. Its energy and taste align perfectly with where we are trying to go with the J-Harden brand."

The Philadelphia 76ers player elaborated, "There has been incredible momentum with J-Harden since we first released late last summer. We now have three wines in the wine collection, including a California Cabernet Sauvignon, California Red Blend, and now a new Prosecco."

In an exclusive E! interview, James talked J-Harden Wines, the prosecco, and his hosting must-haves.