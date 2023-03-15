Follow James Harden’s Hosting Guide to Score Major Points With Your Guests

We interviewed James Harden because we think you'll like his picks at these prices. Some of the products featured are from James' brand J-Harden Wines. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you are looking for some hosting tips for your next gathering, James Harden has you covered, especially with the beverages. The NBA star's brand J-Harden Wines just released its first prosecco. He explained, "It's perfect to pop and party with for celebratory occasions. Its energy and taste align perfectly with where we are trying to go with the J-Harden brand."
The Philadelphia 76ers player elaborated, "There has been incredible momentum with J-Harden since we first released late last summer. We now have three wines in the wine collection, including a California Cabernet Sauvignon, California Red Blend, and now a new Prosecco."
In an exclusive E! interview, James talked J-Harden Wines, the prosecco, and his hosting must-haves.
E!: J-Harden Wines is all about bringing excitement to the wine industry with wine we can drink anywhere. What is your brand doing that sets it apart from others?
JH: J-Harden began in partnership with Accolade Wines and one of their globally recognized labels Jam Shed. We shared the same desire to make a quality wine(s) more accessible, and resonate with both experienced wine consumers, as well as those who may not have as much experience with wine. I worked with the Accolade Team on all elements of this process, from curating a taste, look and feel that match my personality, and I think we've done just that.
The J-Harden bottle labels are bold and colorful in design, and bring a lot of personality to what could be considered an overwhelming wine shelf at the wine shop. J-Harden bottles are impossible to miss, and truly stand out on shelves.
James Harden's Hosting Must-Haves
UNO- Classic Colour & Number Matching Card Game
E!: Are there any games that you recommend for a gathering?
JH: I love to play Spades. It's a mental and strategic game, and you have to be able to bid properly to win. UNO is also a game I love to play with a group of friends.
Sonos Five High-Fidelity Speaker
E!: Music is a key element of setting a vibe for a gathering. Do you recommend a Bluetooth speaker?
JH: Music is everything for setting the vibe! I have a custom sound studio in my home for entertaining, but I also use Sonos speakers like this one.
James' pick also comes in white.
E!: What are some great snacks that pair well with the prosecco?
JH: I love Italian food, and I think J-Harden Prosecco particularly goes well with margherita pizza. On special occasions when dessert is involved, I would recommend it with cheesecake.
E!: Do you have any affordable picks for glassware that pair well with the new prosecco?
JH: A classic sparkling flute is my go-to, but I'm also loving coupe glasses for sparkling wines. Having a robust entertaining glassware set that includes sparkling, red, and white glasses will help you make a good impression for your guests.
Fortessa Sensa Schott Zwiesel 6-Piece Champagne Flute Set
This set has six champagne flutes that are classically chic and dishwasher-safe.
Richard Brendon The Cocktail Classic Coupe Glass 2-Piece Set
These coupe glasses come with a booklet of cocktail recipes.
Georg Jensen Wine Ice Bucket & Tongs
E!: Is there a cooler or an ice bucket that you recommend to keep wine cold?
JH: Yes! I prefer to serve J-Harden Prosecco chilled, and I like this ice bucket for intimate gatherings.
Georg Jensen Sky Wine Decanter Aerating Funnel
"A wine decanter is an essential for your home wine bar. I particularly use this for decanting J-Harden Cabernet Sauvignon."
Picnic Time Cava Wine Tasting Kit
"This is the perfect set to do a proper tasting of all the J-Harden wines when I have friends over."
James' pick includes four glass carafes, a chalkboard for labeling, and a snack area.
Safavieh Sienna Tiered Round Bar Cart
"I've always been into displaying my wine collection, especially J-Harden bottles. A transportable bar cart is great to showcase wines and use when entertaining."
This bar cart comes in chrome, gold, and black.
LSA Bar Icelip Jug
"J-Harden Sangria using the J-Harden California Red Blend has been a staple in my house, there's nearly always a pitcher ready to serve when I have guests. Full recipe is on @jhardenwines Instagram."
ROYCE New York Leather Double Wine Carrying Case
"This is a sleek bag to carry your wines to the party in style."
This carrying case comes in three colors.
Georg Jensen Bernadotte Tealight & Candleholder
"Candles are a great way to set the vibe for smaller gatherings."
