Why Beauty Babes Everywhere Love Ariana Grande's R.E.M. Beauty

Fun, effective and multifunctional makeup and skincare in cute packaging? That's our love language.
Luckily, Ariana Grande has cracked the code with a line that does it all, and we, along with tons of other beauty babes, cannot get enough of r.e.m. beauty. Available at Ulta, r.e.m. beauty has everything from blurring primers to dramatic falsies to help you achieve the most flawless glam yet.
The formulas feel heavenly, whether we're talking about the Sweetener Concealer that's buildable and smooth or the vibrant, rich Eclipse Cheek & Lip Stick. Not only are the products super versatile and multi-use, but they come in sleek, dreamy packaging that will have you excited to get along with your beauty routine, whether you're touching up on the go or applying a full face.
Continue below to shop all of our favorite makeup products from r.e.m. beauty, by yours truly.
R.E.M. Beauty Lunar Magic Blurring Primer
Every makeup routine starts with good skincare and a pore-perfecting primer. This Lunar Magic Blurring Primer smooths out texture, minimizes pores and gives you a flawless base for makeup that will last all day and night long.
R.E.M. Beauty Sweetener Concealer
This concealer is buildable, easy to blend with a brush or your fingers and perfect to conceal, correct, highlight, brighten and more. Whether you need to touch up or go full glam, this lightweight concealer will do the trick.
R.E.M. Beauty Flourishing Lengthening Mascara
This mascara is lengthening, volumizing and lifting minus the flaking. It separates the lashes without looking clumpy, with just a few swipes. Plus, it's only $15 at Ulta.
R.E.M. Beauty On Your Collar Classic Lipstick
For a lipstick with a creamy, satin finish, you need this r.e.m. beauty classic lipstick. With just one swipe, your lips will look vibrant and vivid, and feel so luscious.
R.E.M. Beauty Eclipse Cheek & Lip Stick
This cheek and lip stick comes in the perfect bright red shade for spring. The creamy, natural-looking formula melts into the skin for a radiant touch of color that looks like it comes from within.
R.E.M. Beauty Dream Lashes
If you're going for a full glam, you need to snag r.e.m. beauty's falsies. There are a few styles to choose from depending on the look you want to achieve, but they all have clear, weightless bands that make them easy and comfy to wear.
