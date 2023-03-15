Adam Brody Would Do a Revival of The O.C. Under One Condition

Right back where he started from.
From comic book super fan to superhero has been Adam Brody's journey as an actor. That's because two decades after his breakout role as Seth Cohen on The O.C., he's donning tights and a cape in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. He recently reflected on his early career, giving some love to his iconic teen role.
"I was so excited to be starting that journey, excited to see people enjoying it," Adam exclusively told E! News at the Shazam! sequel's Los Angeles premiere March 14. "It was such a nice fit for me and the character, feeling really in sync with the writers."
But amid the slew of revivals and reboots of beloved shows—including wife Leighton Meester's breakout series, Gossip Girl—would Adam be interested in returning to Newport Beach 20 years later?
"If there was a reason, like a really inspired idea? Yes," the Scream 4 actor admitted. "Other than that, probably not. No. And by 'inspired idea,' I mean lots and lots of money."
This isn't the first time Adam—who co-starred alongside Ben McKenzie, Mischa Barton and Rachel Bilson—has expressed hesitation in revisiting the series, which ran from 2003 to 2007 on Fox.
"I kind of don't think it can be done because I feel like, socially, I think we're in a different place," he told Bilson and fellow O.C. alum Melinda Clarke on their Welcome to the OC, Bitches podcast in October 2021. "I think we're in a more conscious place."
In fact, the 43-year-old likened their show to fellow hit teen drama, GG (whose own reboot was just canceled after two seasons on HBO Max).
"I feel like The O.C., while it claims to be in a similar sense of Gossip Girl, while it would sort of say it's a critique, it's not," Adam continued. "It's a celebration of affluence, in my opinion. Obviously, like, in the heart of it, there's people who are lovely. It's a family at the heart of it, too. There's people who love each other and care for each other and sacrifice for each other. So, it's not a pure celebration of money. It's a celebration of, you know, love and romance and being in high school."
Regardless, you can stream reruns of The O.C. on Hulu and HBO Max before seeing Shazam! Fury of the Gods in theatres March 17.
—Reporting by Adam Havener