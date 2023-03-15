Below Deck Sailing Yacht Trailer Teases an Awkward Love Triangle Between Gary, Daisy and Colin

A new boatmance is rocking Below Deck Sailing Yacht season four.
The newly released trailer for the Bravo series' upcoming season previews some hot hookups, including one between the Parsifal III's returning Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher and Chief Engineer Colin MacRae. However, her former season three makeout buddy, First Mate Gary King, doesn't seem too happy about the romance.
Gary is initially seen encouraging Colin, in his first season as a single yachtie, to have some fun in the preview, as it cuts to several scenes of Colin and Daisy passionately making out before hopping into bed together.
But despite insisting he only likes Daisy "as a friend," Gary later shows his true feelings about her budding boatmance.
"You know you like me deep down," he tells her, "and I feel you're hooking up to get back at me—spitefully hooking up."
And while it appears there's drama between Colin, Daisy and Gary, they aren't the only love triangle aboard the Parsifal.
New season four Stew Mads Herrera finds herself flirting with (and kissing) both Gary and new Deckhand Alex Propson in the trailer. As the new yachtie states, "I'm not flirting, that's just my personality."
In addition to a bevy of boatmances, fans can expect demanding guests, wild crew parties and rough waters that result in some scary charters aboard the high seas of Sardinia, Italy.
At one point, all the chaos of super-yachting gets to Daisy. "I need to work on my stress levels," the reality star admits before breaking down in tears. "Everything is my fault. The guests aren't happy, it's my fault. I can't win. I'm constantly losing."
Check out the teaser above to see everything to come, and keep scrolling to meet the new and returning crew members.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht season four premieres Monday, April 10 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)