Teen Mom's Ryan Edwards Ordered to Rehab Amid Mackenzie Edwards Divorce

Watch : Teen Mom's Ryan Edwards Arrested Amid Divorce

Ryan Edwards is facing the consequences of his actions.

The former Teen Mom star entered a guilty plea for harassment on March 14, according to court documents obtained by E! News.

A Tennessee judge sentenced Ryan to 11 months and 29 days of probation and ordered him to wear a GPS monitor. In addition, court documents confirm the 35-year-old must complete a rehab treatment program and have no contact with his estranged wife Mackenzie Edwards, 26, unless it's allowed by the circuit court.

Ryan and Mackenzie share children Jagger, 5, and Stella, 3. Ryan also has a son Bentley, 14, with ex Maci Bookout McKinney.

Additionally, during this week's court hearing, Ryan has been dismissed of three other charges including possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and stalking, which was filed against him amid his divorce from Mackenzie, E! News confirmed via the Sessions Criminal Court of Hamilton County, Tenn.