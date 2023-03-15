Teen Mom's Ryan Edwards Ordered to Rehab Amid Mackenzie Edwards Divorce

Ryan Edwards is facing the consequences of his actions.
The former Teen Mom star entered a guilty plea for harassment on March 14, according to court documents obtained by E! News.
A Tennessee judge sentenced Ryan to 11 months and 29 days of probation and ordered him to wear a GPS monitor. In addition, court documents confirm the 35-year-old must complete a rehab treatment program and have no contact with his estranged wife Mackenzie Edwards, 26, unless it's allowed by the circuit court.
Ryan and Mackenzie share children Jagger, 5, and Stella, 3. Ryan also has a son Bentley, 14, with ex Maci Bookout McKinney.
Additionally, during this week's court hearing, Ryan has been dismissed of three other charges including possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and stalking, which was filed against him amid his divorce from Mackenzie, E! News confirmed via the Sessions Criminal Court of Hamilton County, Tenn.
E! News has reached out to Ryan's lawyers for comment and hasn't heard back.
Just last month, Ryan and Mackenzie broke up after nearly six years of marriage. According to online court records, Mackenzie was granted a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband the same day she filed for divorce on Feb 27.
Just days later, Ryan was arrested for stalking and violation of an order of protection, according to a press release from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department.
While Ryan has not publicly commented on the legal drama, he previously hinted at problems in his marriage when he commented on one of Mackenzie's Instagram posts in January.
"I'm not proud of being married to someone that stays out in bars," he wrote in a since-deleted comment. "Tomorrow can't get here fast enough! Don you know what happens when u lay with dogs...yea divorce is the right thing."
Ryan and Mackenzie, who first met at a gym in Chattanooga, Tenn., in early 2016, showcased their relationship on Teen Mom for several years before leaving the show in 2021.
"We got fired," Mackenzie said on Without a Crystal Ball in March 2021 before sharing Ryan's reaction. "He was just like, 'We're gonna move on. We're gonna live our lives. We're gonna do our jobs and, you know, have a normal life. Like don't waste your time or your breath coming back.'"
The Ashley was first to report Ryan's guilty plea.