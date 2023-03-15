Ryan Reynolds Sells Mobile Company in Jaw-Dropping $1.35 Billion Deal

Watch : Ryan Reynolds Sells Mint Mobile In $1.35 Billion Deal

Sorry, Tammy Reynolds!

T-Mobile got this business deal. The company announced on March 15 that it's entered into an agreement to acquire Ka'ena Corporation, its subsidiaries and its brands, including Ryan Reynolds' prepaid wireless organization Mint Mobile. And the actor couldn't help but tease his mom in the announcement.

"Mint Mobile is the best deal in wireless and today's news only enhances our ability to deliver for our customers," he said in a press release. "We are so happy T-Mobile beat out an aggressive last-minute bid from my mom Tammy Reynolds as we believe the excellence of their 5G network will provide a better strategic fit than my mom's slightly-above-average mahjong skills. I am so proud of the entire Mint team and so excited for what's to come."

Of course, the playful trolling should come as no surprise to Ryan's fans. After all, followers have seen him joke around with his wife Blake Lively and pal Hugh Jackman online.