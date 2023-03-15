Today's Al Roker Will Be a Grandpa, Reveals Daughter Courtney Is Pregnant With Her First Baby

Watch : Al Roker's Emotional Return to TODAY After Hospitalization

For Al Roker, today's forecast involves an extra ray of sunshine.

That's because the Today co-anchor is about to be a grandfather as he revealed his daughter Courtney Roker Laga and her husband Wesley Laga are expecting their first baby. And the 68-year-old couldn't be more excited for his new role.

"For this grandchild, I'm going to be the best grandpa ever," Al said during the March 15 episode of Today. "Because I'm going to do whatever I can to spoil this kid."

As for what nickname the patriarch has decided to go with? As the weather anchor revealed, the cute moniker he's chosen has a special history.

"I'm going to go with 'Pop-Pop,'" Al shared. "Because that's my dad's name for all his grandkids."

Al's heartwarming family update comes nearly two months after he returned to the morning show following a monthslong absence related to health issues.

His daughter, Courtney, also announced her and Wesley's big news by sharing a sweet montage of photos—including snapshots from an ultrasound appointment—on social media. Alongside her March 14 Instagram post, the culinary content manager wrote that "a new adventure is about to begin."