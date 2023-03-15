Zaya Wade Shares How Her Family's Support Impacted Her Journey of Self-Discovery

Watch : Zaya Wade Makes Runway Debut at Paris Fashion Week

When it comes to unconditional support for Zaya Wade, dad Dwyane Wade and stepmom Gabrielle Union always bring it.

As the 15-year-old marked a major fashion milestone my making her magazine cover debut, she made sure to pay tribute to her biggest cheerleaders: her family. . When asked when she feels most empowered, Zaya told British style publication Dazed in an interview published March 15, "When my family surrounds me."

"They are such a giant support system and have always been there for me," she continued. "No matter what happens, I feel strongest when I'm with them."

Dwyane and Gabrielle have long rallied behind Zaya, who came out as transgender in 2020 at age 12. In August 2022, the retired NBA star petitioned a California judge on his daughter's behalf to legally change her name and gender, with the court approving the changes in February.

"So many big changes have happened over the last couple of years with me, but also just in general," Zaya explained to Dazed. "I think it's not my job, but it's my honor to continue and further my family's education and appreciation for the entire LBGTQ+ community as we grow together."