Pete Davidson's Girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders to Appear on His New Show Bupkis

It looks like Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders might be taking their chemistry to the small screen.

The Saturday Night Live alum's Bodies Bodies Bodies costar and real-life girlfriend is among those set to appear on his new series Bupkis. Peacock confirmed Wonders' casting, among the show's several celebrity guest stars, alongside a slew of new photos from the series.

While details about her character are still being kept under wraps, it certainly seems possible that the Generation star could be a potential love interest for Davidson. (Although, hopefully with a happier ending than their last onscreen romance.)

In addition to Wonders, the streamer also gave fans a first look at season one's other celebrity guest stars in sneak peek images.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Charlie Day, Everybody Loves Ray alums Brad Garrett and Ray Romano, SNL's Kenan Thompson and Scary Movie vet Simon Rex will all appear on upcoming episodes. While the pics don't give much away in terms of storylines, it appears Day may play a therapist while Thompson seemingly plays a basketball coach or referee.

The half hour comedy—a heightened, fictionalized version of the Statin Island native's real life—also stars the Emmy-winning Edie Falco as Davidson's mom and Oscar winner Joe Pesci as his grandfather.