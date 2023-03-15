Pete Davidson's Girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders to Appear on His New Show Bupkis

Pete Davidson and girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders might be bringing their chemistry to TV as the actress is set to appear on his upcoming Peacock series Bupkis. Check out first-look images.

It looks like Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders might be taking their chemistry to the small screen.

The Saturday Night Live alum's Bodies Bodies Bodies costar and real-life girlfriend is among those set to appear on his new series Bupkis. Peacock confirmed Wonders' casting, among the show's several celebrity guest stars, alongside a slew of new photos from the series.

While details about her character are still being kept under wraps, it certainly seems possible that the Generation star could be a potential love interest for Davidson. (Although, hopefully with a happier ending than their last onscreen romance.)

In addition to Wonders, the streamer also gave fans a first look at season one's other celebrity guest stars in sneak peek images.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Charlie Day, Everybody Loves Ray alums Brad Garrett and Ray Romano, SNL's Kenan Thompson and Scary Movie vet Simon Rex will all appear on upcoming episodes. While the pics don't give much away in terms of storylines, it appears Day may play a therapist while Thompson seemingly plays a basketball coach or referee.

The half hour comedy—a heightened, fictionalized version of the Statin Island native's real life—also stars the Emmy-winning Edie Falco as Davidson's mom and Oscar winner Joe Pesci as his grandfather.

Check out the first-look photos of Wonders and more guest stars below before Bupkis premieres May 4 on Peacock.

After co-starring in the 2022 slasher film, Davidson and Wonders first sparked romance rumors last December with multiple outings and date nights around NYC. They've since confirmed their relationship with adorable public displays of affection and a romantic vacation in Hawaii earlier this month.

Peacock
Pete Davidson
Peacock
Joe Pesci & Edie Falco
Peacock
Brad Garrett
Peacock
Ray Romano
Peacock
Chase Sui Wonders
Peacock
Pete Davidson & Edie Falco
Peacock
Simon Rex & Pete Davidson
Peacock
Pete Davidson & Edie Falco
Peacock
Joe Pesci

