Savannah Chrisley Reflects on Parents Todd and Julie’s Reactions to Guilty Verdict

Savannah Chrisley is recalling the shock her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley showed in the courtroom upon hearing their verdict.



Nearly two months after the couple began serving their prison sentences in their tax fraud case, their daughter Savannah, 25, is reflecting on their emotional reactions after being found guilty last June.

"I will never forget when they stood up to read the verdicts and it was like, guilty, guilty, guilty, like over and over and over again," Savannah said during the March 14 episode of the Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe podcast. "And I just saw the looks on my parents' faces and just everything, they were just in tears. We were not expecting that, we were like, 'There's no way.'"

The Chrisley Knows Best alum, who noted it "took three days for the verdict to come back" following the monthlong trial, reiterated her belief that her parents are innocent.