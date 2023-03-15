Savannah Chrisley Reflects on Parents Todd and Julie’s Reactions to Guilty Verdict

Savannah Chrisley is recalling the shock her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley showed in the courtroom upon hearing their verdict.
Nearly two months after the couple began serving their prison sentences in their tax fraud case, their daughter Savannah, 25, is reflecting on their emotional reactions after being found guilty last June.
"I will never forget when they stood up to read the verdicts and it was like, guilty, guilty, guilty, like over and over and over again," Savannah said during the March 14 episode of the Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe podcast. "And I just saw the looks on my parents' faces and just everything, they were just in tears. We were not expecting that, we were like, 'There's no way.'"
The Chrisley Knows Best alum, who noted it "took three days for the verdict to come back" following the monthlong trial, reiterated her belief that her parents are innocent.
She added that the pair plan to file their appeal soon, saying it will show "the errors within the court."
"I know the things they have and have not done," Savannah continued. "I know the witch hunt. When the government wants someone, they want someone. They're going to do whatever it takes to make it look how they need it to look. There's no resentment whatsoever."
In February, the Growing Up Chrisley star also shared an update on her parents after visiting Todd, 53, at the Florida prison where he's serving his 12-year sentence. (Julie, 50, is serving out her seven-year sentence at a location in Kentucky.)
"Even visiting my dad, I have so much hope and so much restored strength that I'm like, ‘This isn't the end,'" Savannah said during the Feb. 14 episode of her Unlocked podcast. "And I know that they're going through what they're going through for us to make a difference, for us to make a change. Because whether this appeal works or not, they're still coming out with a story."
After the pair's federal indictment in August 2019, both Todd and Julie pleaded not guilty to 12 counts, including wire fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud, but were found guilty by an Atlanta federal jury in June 2022 on all counts.