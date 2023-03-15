Matthew Lawrence Clarifies His Comments About Starting a Family With TLC’s Chilli

Matthew, 43, and Chilli, 52, brought in this year with a bang when they made their relationship Instagram official on New Year's Eve, with both sharing a video of themselves dancing to A-ha's "Take on Me" in matching PJs, writing, "#NewYearsShenanigans #OnesieGang #WeCute."

The "Meant to Be" singer's rep also told TMZ that Matthew—who finalized his divorce from Cheryl Burke in September 2022—and Chilli started dating just before Thanksgiving, with the couple spending that holiday, as well as Christmas, together in Atlanta, where he met her family.

Though it's worth noting that the two developed a friendship beforehand and were seen having fun in the sun together last August.