Stassie Karanikolaou Drops an Affordable Swimsuit Collection and Shares Styling Tips for a Viral Moment

We interviewed Stassie Karanikolaou because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. The products featured are from Stassie's Cupshe collection. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you love scrolling through TikTok and Instagram for style inspiration, you are familiar with that letdown when you find out the price of your favorite influencer's outfits. Sometimes, you may look for a dupe or just give up on channeling that look. That's why it's so refreshing to see celebrities rocking finds at accessible price points. Stassie Karanikolaou knows all about breaking the internet with a great fashion moment, so she turns to Cupshe for swimwear she can rely on.

"Cupshe's support and variety are what draws me most to the brand. There aren't a ton of cute swimwear brands that offer different levels of coverage and quality that Cupshe does," the influencer explained. She loves the brand so much that she collaborated with Cupshe for her own collection.

Stassie said, "I've been working on this collection for months now and it's been so fun to watch it all come to life. It's focused on the 'Oasis' vibe, but it has many pieces that can be worn in different ways."

The Cupshe X STASSIE Collection is thoughtfully designed with pieces to accommodate a wide range of personalities with options for every level of coverage. Stassie described the capsule as "refreshing, versatile, and fun." In an exclusive E! interview, Stassie shared her favorite pieces, styling suggestions, and picks worthy of a viral moment.