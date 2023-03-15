Stassie Karanikolaou Drops an Affordable Swimsuit Collection and Shares Styling Tips for a Viral Moment

We interviewed Stassie Karanikolaou because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. The products featured are from Stassie's Cupshe collection. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you love scrolling through TikTok and Instagram for style inspiration, you are familiar with that letdown when you find out the price of your favorite influencer's outfits. Sometimes, you may look for a dupe or just give up on channeling that look. That's why it's so refreshing to see celebrities rocking finds at accessible price points. Stassie Karanikolaou knows all about breaking the internet with a great fashion moment, so she turns to Cupshe for swimwear she can rely on.
"Cupshe's support and variety are what draws me most to the brand. There aren't a ton of cute swimwear brands that offer different levels of coverage and quality that Cupshe does," the influencer explained. She loves the brand so much that she collaborated with Cupshe for her own collection.
Stassie said, "I've been working on this collection for months now and it's been so fun to watch it all come to life. It's focused on the 'Oasis' vibe, but it has many pieces that can be worn in different ways."
The Cupshe X STASSIE Collection is thoughtfully designed with pieces to accommodate a wide range of personalities with options for every level of coverage. Stassie described the capsule as "refreshing, versatile, and fun." In an exclusive E! interview, Stassie shared her favorite pieces, styling suggestions, and picks worthy of a viral moment.
Stassie Karanikolaou's Swimsuit Styling Guide
E! If someone wanted to have a viral moment on TikTok or Instagram, which style do you recommend from your collection?
SK: For a viral moment, I would suggest wearing one of the more bold pieces from the collection like the Wild Weekend print or the blue Crystal Waters shiny lurex. The print and colors are stunning.
Cupshe X STASSIE Wild Weekend Wraparound Bra & Ultra Cheeky Bikini Set
"I thought this print was super fun and a twist on the classic zebra print that a lot of swim has these days. I love the mix of black and browns. The strappy cross bra top with the cheeky hipster style is my favorite in this print," Stassie shared.
This set also comes in brown.
Cupshe X STASSIE Crystal Waters Underwire Top & V-Cut Hipster Bikini Set
Stassie shared, "This is one of my favorite sets! The shape of the v-cut is so flattering but the coloring of the blue lurex makes your tan pop."
This two-piece set is also available in pink.
Cupshe X STASSIE Crystal Waters Wrap Halter One Piece Swimsuit
Stassie explained, "I love how comfortable it is and how it supports the chest." This style comes in three stunning colorways.
Cupshe X STASSIE Paradise Chiffon Cover-Up Skirt and Oasis Shiny Molded Bra & O-Ring Cheeky Bikini Set
Stassie said, "I love the long fishtail skirt because it can be worn high or low waisted. It's even cute on its own and can be paired with any of the tops. It can also be used as a skirt for a regular look, outside of the beach or pool, which makes this piece even better. I'm a big fan of mixing and matching pieces together to make different outfits, so whenever you can find a piece like that for your closet, it's a must have."
Cupshe X STASSIE Oasis One-Shoulder Monokini Swimsuit
E!: You have some great one-shoulder styles in the collection. What do you love about this look?
SK: These styles are so fun because I haven't seen a lot of swimwear before with this detailing. It's right on trend and offers great coverage.
This monokini also comes in a pink, abstract print.
Cupshe X STASSIE Tropical Plume Underwire Top & Cheeky Bikini Set
"The orange and the pink are super fun colors that look great in the sun. It's perfect if you want coverage with a little cleavage. The straps are adjustable so you can really tailor the fit," Stassie advised.
Cupshe X STASSIE Paradise Crochet Backless Cover-Up Dress
E!: What swimsuit would you pair with the Paradise Crochet Backless Cover-Up Dress?
SK: It would pair great with the plunge one piece since it lays flat on the body and shows the cross detailing in the back.
Cupshe X STASSIE Oasis Shiny Plunge Cutout Monokini Swimsuit
Stassie revealed, "I went back and forth a few times on this style to ensure the cutouts hit just at the right places. It's another classic suit that everyone should have in their collection!"
Cupshe X STASSIE Oasis High Waist Extra Cheeky Bikini Bottoms
E!: Cupshe is famous for two-piece sets. Tell us about including the Oasis High Waist Extra Cheeky Bikini Bottoms as a standalone piece.
SK: I love that this is an additional option to rotate into your swimwear collection because not everything has to be exactly matched all the time, sometimes you just want to throw on what feels good and this is a great way to do that! For example, sometimes you might not like wearing a skimpy bottom and want something more high waisted, so you can switch out these options depending on what makes you feel most comfortable.
Cupshe X STASSIE Abstract Abalone Molded Bra & O-Ring Bikini Set
E!: A lot of the pieces have underwire in the tops, which can be hard to find in swimsuits that still look fashionable. Tell us about having those options in your collection.
SK: This is the biggest reason I love Cupshe! Bathing suits can be really hard to find that hold in your chest, which can end up being physically uncomfortable and really awkward at the same time. I love that Cupshe offers serious support, but doesn't compromise style and has tons of different fit options.
E!: What's your favorite swimsuit from the collection and why do you love it?
SK: My favorite piece from our collection is definitely the zebra print. I also love the simple black string bikini.
Cupshe X STASSIE Oasis Shiny Tri & Extra Cheeky String Bikini Set
A string bikini is one of those classics that will be in style forever. This one is also available in a beautiful, bright pink.
Cupshe X STASSIE Wild Weekend Plunge Backless Monokini Swimsuit
This monokini is one of the many styles available in Stassie's favorite Wild Weekend print.
Cupshe X STASSIE Abstract Abalone Tunneled Top & String Bikini Set
"This is another one of my favorites because the top can be worn a few different ways. It can be tied as a halter or crossed in the front to create a cute detail," Stassie advised.
This set also comes in a solid melon hue.
Cupshe X STASSIE Oasis Lace-Back Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit
Stassie explained, "This style is perfect because you can tie the lace as much or as little around your waist as you want. It really snatches the waist and is super flattering with the high cut as well."
This swimsuit is available in two colorways.
Cupshe X STASSIE Oasis Underwire Tie Back One Piece Swimsuit
"I wanted to include this piece because it was a perfect, basic one piece. I feel confident this is a style that would look great on everyone as it's adjustable ties in the back and supported underwire in the front," she shared.
This suit also comes in pink.
While you're shopping for swimsuits, check out these ultra-flattering, high-waisted bikinis.