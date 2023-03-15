Sephora 24-Hour Flash Sale: Take 50% Off Stila, Murad and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It is a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway, which means there will be new discounts and surprise steals to shop every single day for three weeks. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale is happening. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem: these discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day that Sephora shoppers can get 50% off these top-selling products from brands including Stila, Murad, and Sephora Collection.
Sephora Deals
Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner
If you're looking for an eyeliner that is easy to apply, doesn't smudge, and stays in place until you're ready to take off your makeup, try out the Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner.
This eyeliner has 309.3K Sephora Loves with one shopper sharing, "Best eyeliner I've ever used! I have hooded eyes like no other!! This eyeliner doesn't get on my eye lids at all. I've tried just about every other liquid eyeliner and none of them have ever worked like this one!! I will only use this from now on! :) don't hesitate if you have the same problem."
Murad Targeted Wrinkle Corrector
Plump and smooth your skin while reducing the appearance of wrinkles with the Murad Targeted Wrinkle Corrector. According to the brand, it "works like an instant filler with highly bioavailable hyaluronic acid" and it "helps skin bounce back from lines triggered by facial expressions."
This product has a devoted following, with one shopper gushing, "Can't Live Without It! It's become a holy grail product after receiving a sample. I keep buying it because when I wear it, it restores my forehead to my teenage years. No joke. It does plump somewhat but the real miracle is that it successfully fills in my lines. I exclusively use it the 11 lines, the space in between my eyebrows."
Someone else raved, "This absolutely works!!!!! Within 15min you trully can see a difference! This is soo cool I am 26 but I recently started taking care of my skin because it became dull and dry after pregnancy. This has been a staple in my skincare routine."
Sephora Collection Retractable Waterproof Eyeliner
This retractable eyeliner has 296.9K+ Sephora Loves and it's available in 19 colors with matte and shimmer finishes. It's waterproof and smudge-proof for a long-lasting look. It comes with a built-in sharpener and a smudger, so you can create a variety of looks with ease.
A Sephora shopper raved, "This eyeliner is simply to die for! Well, okay, so I wouldn't die for it; but, if I were to die, my eyes would look perfect!"
Sephora Collection Matte Perfection Lightweight Tinted Moisturizer
If you aren't in the mood for a full face of foundation, but you still want some coverage, try this tinted moisturizer. It has lightweight coverage and a matte finish. There are ten colors to choose from and this moisturizer has 64.4K+ Sephora Loves.
Sephora Collection AHA Peeling Masks
If you're concerned about skin dullness, uneven texture, and oiliness, try this exfoliating treatment. It just takes 10 minutes to deliver smooth skin. This product has 10.2K Sephora Loves, with one shopper sharing, "I would marry this mask if I could. This mask works so well. I liked the Ordinary's AHA/BHA mask but I love this. It's so gentle, it doesn't sting when you put it on and you can see and feel the results right after using it. I'm in love."
Sephora Collection Sheer Liquid Eyeshadow
These liquid eyeshadows are easy to use and they're mess-free. They're available in matte and shimmer colors.
Sephora Collection Crystal Facial Roller Set
This facial roller set is just what you need to pamper and calm your skin.
A shopper reviewed, "I really like this roller set. I keep mine in the freezer because my eyes are swollen in the morning and it feels amazing to roll the cold crystals across my eyes and face. I like this one better than the standard ones."
Looking for more great deals? Save 45% on IT Cosmetics finishing powder to get rid of shine and create a long-lasting airbrushed look.