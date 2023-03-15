Blac Chyna Reveals Her Next Cosmetic Procedure Following Breast and Butt Reduction Surgery

Watch : Blac Chyna Gets Breast & Butt Reduction Amid "Life Changing Journey"

Blac Chyna is making her next change.

The 34-year-old, who recently underwent breast and butt reduction surgery, revealed on her March 14 Instagram Story that she is "removing my face fillers next!!!"

Blac Chyna's update comes after she opened up about her recent chest and buttocks operations in a series of videos shared to Instagram March 12. In those clips, the "Can't See Me" artist—who shares 10-year-old son King Cairo with ex Tyga and 6-year-old daughter Dream with ex Rob Kardashian—shared that she decided to undergo these reductions as she is "changing my life and changing my ways."

On the topic of her chest procedure, Blac Chyna shared that it would mark her fifth and "hopefully my last time getting my breasts done."

As for her buttocks operation, she explained in the footage that she was having silicone injections previously placed in her butt removed. Not only did she candidly share her plans, but Blac Chyna also issued a warning for those who may be interested in the same injections.