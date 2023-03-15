Blac Chyna Reveals Her Next Cosmetic Procedure Following Breast and Butt Reduction Surgery

Blac Chyna revealed the next part of her appearance that she is changing after recently getting her silicone butt injections removed and undergoing a breast reduction.

By Kelly Gilmore Mar 15, 2023 2:34 AMTags
SurgeryCelebritiesPlastic SurgeryBlac Chyna
Watch: Blac Chyna Gets Breast & Butt Reduction Amid "Life Changing Journey"

Blac Chyna is making her next change.

The 34-year-old, who recently underwent breast and butt reduction surgery, revealed on her March 14 Instagram Story that she is "removing my face fillers next!!!" 

Blac Chyna's update comes after she opened up about her recent chest and buttocks operations in a series of videos shared to Instagram March 12. In those clips, the "Can't See Me" artist—who shares 10-year-old son King Cairo with ex Tyga and 6-year-old daughter Dream with ex Rob Kardashian—shared that she decided to undergo these reductions as she is "changing my life and changing my ways."

On the topic of her chest procedure, Blac Chyna shared that it would mark her fifth and "hopefully my last time getting my breasts done."

As for her buttocks operation, she explained in the footage that she was having silicone injections previously placed in her butt removed. Not only did she candidly share her plans, but Blac Chyna also issued a warning for those who may be interested in the same injections.

photos
Blac Chyna's Pregnancy Looks

"Do not get silicone shots," she said. "I haven't had any crazy complications since I got it, I got it when I was 19 years old. But now I'm moving here in life, so I want this s--t out of my ass so I can grow."

Getty Images

Post-procedure, Blac Chyna filmed herself in recovery mode, where she shared that removing her butt injections wasn't exactly a breeze.

"Normally my procedure would have taken four hours tops," she said. "My procedure took over eight and a half hours, y'all, because of the simple fact that whatever that silicone mass in my buttocks…it kept clogging the machine and breaking the machine."

Instagram

Now in a new chapter, Blac Chyna noted in her post-operation footage that she is "very, very, very happy," and that getting her breasts reduced is "one of the best decisions I could have done in a very long time."

