Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: Take 50% Off Murad, Stila, Erborian, Lorac, and More

Pamper yourself with $12 skincare and makeup deals from Flawless by Finishing Touch, Lorac, Erborian, Stila, and Murad.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 15, 2023 5:00 AMTags
E! Insider Shop: Ulta 21 Days of Beauty, Day 4

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. The 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening from March 12 through April 1, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincarehaircare, and more items every single day. Every day, you will have 24 hours to shop for different beauty products at half price. And, if you're a Diamond or Platinum member, your order will ship free (no shipping minimums!).

Today is the only day for Ulta shoppers to save 50% on select products from Murad, Stila, Erborian, Lorac, and Flawless by Finishing Touch. Keep reading to find out why these are must-buy products and to peek ahead at the upcoming steals so you can plan your shopping accordingly.

Today's Steals

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner

If you're looking for an eyeliner that is easy to apply, doesn't smudge, and stays in place until you're ready to take off your makeup, try out the Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner.

This eyeliner has 5,100+ 5-star Ulta reviews with one shopper sharing, "Best eyeliner I've ever used! I have hooded eyes like no other!! This eyeliner doesn't get on my eye lids at all. I've tried just about every other liquid eyeliner and none of them have ever worked like this one!! I will only use this from now on! :) don't hesitate if you have the same problem."

$24
$12
Ulta

Murad Targeted Wrinkle Corrector

Plump and smooth your skin while reducing the appearance of wrinkles with the Murad Targeted Wrinkle Corrector. According to the brand, it "works like an instant filler with highly bioavailable hyaluronic acid" and it "helps skin bounce back from lines triggered by facial expressions."

This product has a devoted following, with one shopper gushing, "Can't Live Without It! It's become a holy grail product after receiving a sample. I keep buying it because when I wear it, it restores my forehead to my teenage years. No joke. It does plump somewhat but the real miracle is that it successfully fills in my lines. I exclusively use it the 11 lines, the space in between my eyebrows."

Someone else raved, "This absolutely works!!!!! Within 15min you trully can see a difference! This is soo cool I am 26 but I recently started taking care of my skin because it became dull and dry after pregnancy. This has been a staple in my skincare routine."

$79
$40
Ulta

Lorac Eyeshadow Palettes

If you cannot even remember the last time you bought eyeshadow, this sale is your perfect chance to stock up. There are four Lorac eyeshadow palettes on sale with hues ranging from bold to neutral.

$39-$49
$20-$25
Ulta

Flawless by Finishing Touch Flawless Beauty Fridge

A beauty fridge is an essential for anyone who wants to prioritize their skincare, especially if you live in a shared space. Separate your food from your moisturizers with this mini fridge. This is great for face masks, serums, and facial tools to maintain their potency and make them super refreshing.

A shopper said, "I have had one since they came out and it is still going strong! I keep all of my high end products in it and keeps everything nicely chilled!"

$60
$30
Ulta

Erborian BB Crème

A BB cream is great for those days when you don't want to go bare-faced, but you want something with a little bit of coverage. This one comes in four versatile shades and it has SPF 20 sun protection. This buildable formula is hydrating, illuminating, pore-minimizing, and plumping.

A shopper reviewed, "Love this stuff. I never write reviews, but I felt called to for this. I've been using this for a couple of years now and it is my GO TO! I never use foundation - I switch between this and using concealer and it truly does provide a 'baby skin' finish. It feels nice and creamy and provides a good amount of coverage without being too heavy. I always love how my skin looks when I wear this. I hope they never stop making it!"

Another raved, "This is my go-to daily foundation, especially in summertime since it performs well in heat. It does not settle in lines & wrinkles, and leaves a perfect finish (not too matte, not too shiny)."

$45
$23
Ulta

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 1

—Originally published March 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM PT.