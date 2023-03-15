Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: Take 50% Off Murad, Stila, Erborian, Lorac, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. The 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening from March 12 through April 1, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincare, haircare, and more items every single day. Every day, you will have 24 hours to shop for different beauty products at half price. And, if you're a Diamond or Platinum member, your order will ship free (no shipping minimums!).
Today is the only day for Ulta shoppers to save 50% on select products from Murad, Stila, Erborian, Lorac, and Flawless by Finishing Touch. Keep reading to find out why these are must-buy products and to peek ahead at the upcoming steals so you can plan your shopping accordingly.
Today's Steals
Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner
If you're looking for an eyeliner that is easy to apply, doesn't smudge, and stays in place until you're ready to take off your makeup, try out the Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner.
This eyeliner has 5,100+ 5-star Ulta reviews with one shopper sharing, "Best eyeliner I've ever used! I have hooded eyes like no other!! This eyeliner doesn't get on my eye lids at all. I've tried just about every other liquid eyeliner and none of them have ever worked like this one!! I will only use this from now on! :) don't hesitate if you have the same problem."
Murad Targeted Wrinkle Corrector
Plump and smooth your skin while reducing the appearance of wrinkles with the Murad Targeted Wrinkle Corrector. According to the brand, it "works like an instant filler with highly bioavailable hyaluronic acid" and it "helps skin bounce back from lines triggered by facial expressions."
This product has a devoted following, with one shopper gushing, "Can't Live Without It! It's become a holy grail product after receiving a sample. I keep buying it because when I wear it, it restores my forehead to my teenage years. No joke. It does plump somewhat but the real miracle is that it successfully fills in my lines. I exclusively use it the 11 lines, the space in between my eyebrows."
Someone else raved, "This absolutely works!!!!! Within 15min you trully can see a difference! This is soo cool I am 26 but I recently started taking care of my skin because it became dull and dry after pregnancy. This has been a staple in my skincare routine."
Lorac Eyeshadow Palettes
If you cannot even remember the last time you bought eyeshadow, this sale is your perfect chance to stock up. There are four Lorac eyeshadow palettes on sale with hues ranging from bold to neutral.
Flawless by Finishing Touch Flawless Beauty Fridge
A beauty fridge is an essential for anyone who wants to prioritize their skincare, especially if you live in a shared space. Separate your food from your moisturizers with this mini fridge. This is great for face masks, serums, and facial tools to maintain their potency and make them super refreshing.
A shopper said, "I have had one since they came out and it is still going strong! I keep all of my high end products in it and keeps everything nicely chilled!"
Erborian BB Crème
A BB cream is great for those days when you don't want to go bare-faced, but you want something with a little bit of coverage. This one comes in four versatile shades and it has SPF 20 sun protection. This buildable formula is hydrating, illuminating, pore-minimizing, and plumping.
A shopper reviewed, "Love this stuff. I never write reviews, but I felt called to for this. I've been using this for a couple of years now and it is my GO TO! I never use foundation - I switch between this and using concealer and it truly does provide a 'baby skin' finish. It feels nice and creamy and provides a good amount of coverage without being too heavy. I always love how my skin looks when I wear this. I hope they never stop making it!"
Another raved, "This is my go-to daily foundation, especially in summertime since it performs well in heat. It does not settle in lines & wrinkles, and leaves a perfect finish (not too matte, not too shiny)."
Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 1
Sunday, March 12
- Tarte Face Tape Foundation, $20
- Tarte Maneater Mascara, $13
- Peach and Lily Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream, $22
- Peach and Lily Power Cocktail Repair System, $26
- MAC Cosmetics Pro Longwear Paint Pot Eyeshadow, $13
- IT Brushes For ULTA Brush Bath Purifying Solid Brush Cleanser, $12
- IT Brushes For ULTA Airbrush Essentials Slanted Tweezers, $10
- IT Brushes For ULTA Airbrush Essentials Brow Set, $10
- ZitSticka GOO GETTER Surface Zit Hydrocolloid Patch, $8
- ZitSticka Mini KILLA Kit Deep Zit Microdart Patch, $8
- ZitSticka MEGASHADE Breakout-proof SPF 50 Serum, $20
Monday, March 13
- Urban Decay Vice Hydrating Lipstick, $11
- r.e.m. Beauty Midnight Shadows Eyeshadow Palette, $12
- Elemis Pro Collagen Marine Cream, $47
- Lancome La Base Pro Oil-Free Longwear Makeup Primer, $21
- Brightwave Vitamin C Energizing + Brightening Eye Cream, $18
Tuesday, March 14
- NUDESTIX NUDIES MATTE All Over Face Bronze Color, $18
- NUDESTIX NUDIES MATTE LUX All Over Face Blush Color, $18
- NUDESTIX NUDIES BLOOM All Over Dewy Face Color, $18
- NUDESTIX Nudies All Over Face Color - Glow, $18
- Dermablend Loose Setting Powder, $16
- Dermablend Illuminating Banana Powder, $16
- Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Capsules, $27-$57
- Beekman 1802 Milk Primer SPF 35, $14
- TEAMI Blends Green Tea Detox Mask, $17
- Patchology FlashPatch Restoring Night Eye Gels, $10-$30
- Patchology Serve Chilled Rosé Hydrating Eye Gels, $8-$25
- Belif Aqua Bomb Sleeping Mask, $19
- Korres Apothecary Wild Rose Sleep Facial, $25
- Youthforia PREGAME Daily Protective Primer, $19
- Lashfood Lash Enhancing Duo, $9
Wednesday, March 15
- Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner, $12
- Murad Targeted Wrinkle Corrector, $40
- Lorac Pro Eye Palettes, $20-$25
- Flawless Beauty Fridge, $30
- Erborian BB Crème, $23
Thursday, March 16
- Too Faced Lip Injection Extreme Lip Plumper, $15
- Too Faced Lip Injection Maximum Plump Extra Strength Lip Plumper, $17
- Strivectin Super-C Retinol Brighten & Correct Vitamin C Serum, $36
- About Face Matte Fix Lip Pencil, $6
- About Face Paint-It Matte Lip Color, $8
- Iconic London Multiuse Sculpting Palette, $25
Friday, March 17
- Clarins Double Serum, $45-$88
- Lancome La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum, $17-$75
- Dermalogica SURPRISE STEAL
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel, $11
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Tinted Brow Gel, $11
- Ofra Cosmetics Highlighter, $18-$20
- Ofra Cosmetics Ofra X Nikkietutorials Highlighter, $18
- Ofra Cosmetics Samantha March Start Inspired Highlighter, $18
- Ofra Cosmetics Star Lit Liquid Highlighter, $15
Saturday, March 18
- Benefit Powder Blushes, $16
- Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer, $15
- Clinique Dramatically Different Hydrating Jelly, $9-$17
- Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel, $9-$23
- Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+, $9-$23
- Beautyblender Bubble Sponge, $10
- IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Anti-Aging Hydrating Moisturizer, $26-$39
- NuFace Mini+ Facial Toning Microcurrent Kit- Sandy Rose, $123
Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 2
Sunday, March 19
- Estee Lauder DoubleWear Foundation, $24
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, $13
- Kiehls Midnight Recovery Concentrate, $28-$68
- IT BRUSHES FOR ULTA Airbrush Tapered Powder Bronzer Brush #150, $18
- IT BRUSHES FOR ULTA Airbrush Precision Shadow Brush #112, $8
- IT BRUSHES FOR ULTA Airbrush Soft Focus Blush Brush #113, $13
Monday, March 20
- Smashbox The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Primer, $21-$30
- Smashbox Photo Finish Oil-Free Pore Minimizing Primer, $21
- Smashbox Photo Finish Illuminate Glow Primer, $21
- Smashbox Photo Finish Primerizer+ Hydrating Primer with Hyaluronic Acid, $21
- Smashbox Photo Finish Correct Anti-Redness Primer, $21
- Smashbox Photo Finish Control Mattifying Primer, $21
- Stila Heaven's Hue Highlighters, $17
- CosRX Master Patches, $10
- Nudestix NUDESCREEN Daily Mineral Veil SPF 30, $18
- Kopari Sun Shield Body Glow Gel SPF 50, $20
Tuesday, March 21
- Urban Decay 24/7 Shadow Stick, $14
- BareMinerals Gen Nude Blush, $13
- Beekman Milk Drops Ceramide Serum, $23
- Indie Lee Co-Q10 Toner, $18
- Meaningful Beauty Daily Essentials System, $31
- Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Retinol Overnight Serum, $36
- Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Exfoliating Peel Spray, $26
- Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Overnight Cream, $38
- Beautybio The Eyelighter Concentrate, $26
- Keys Soulcare Let Me Glow Illuminating Serum, $13
- First Aid Beauty KP Smoothing Body Lotion with 10% AHA, $14
Wednesday, March 22
- Live Tinted Huestick Corrector, $12
- Live Tinted Huestick Multistick, $12
- Jaclyn Cosmetics Sun Bathe Pressed Bronzer Daycation, $16
- Origins GinZing SPF 40 Energy-Boosting Tinted Moisturizer, $23
- Foreo Bear, $110
- Foreo Serum Serum Serum, $30
- Juvia's Place Lip Products, $5-$8
- UOMA Beauty BADASS ICON Matte Lipstick, $12
- BeautyStat Universal Pro-Bio Moisture Boost Cream, $25-$35
Thursday, March 23
- Lancome Rénergie Multi-Action Lift And Firm Anti-Aging Night Cream Moisturizer, $80
- Lancome Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Eye Cream, $41
- Lancome Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum, $70
- Maely's B-Flat Belly Cream, $25
- Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Lip Pencil, $13
- Lime Crime Matte Velvetine Lipstick, $8
- Dr. Brandt Pores No More Pore Refiner Primer, $24
Friday, March 24
- Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara, $14
- Peter Thomas Roth SURPRISE STEAL
- Clinique Happy Perfume Spray, $22
- Smashbox Always Sharp Longwear Waterproof Kôhl Eyeliner Pencil, $14
- Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil Lip Gloss, $16
- Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil Infused Gloss Shimmer, $16
- Crepe Erase Ultra Smoothing Neck Repair, $40
- Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser, $23
Saturday March 25
- IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream Illumination SPF 50+, $22
- IT Airbrush foundation brushes, $13-$18
- Buxom SURPRISE STEAL
- Benefit Cosmetics Goof Proof Waterproof Easy Shape & Fill Eyebrow Pencil, $13
- Exuviance Triple Microdermabrasion Face Polish, $39
Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 3
Sunday, March 26
- MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime Fix+ Primer and Setting Spray, $16
- MAC Cosmetics Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation, $20
- Tula Cult Classic Cleanser, $12-$17
- Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plumping Gloss, $12
- Persona SuperBlush, $11
Monday, March 27
- KVD Beauty Tattoo Pencil Liner Waterproof Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner, $12
- Mented Semi Matte Lipstick, $9
- Mented Lip Liner, $6
- Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 50+ Sunscreen, $25
- bareMinerals All Over Face Color Loose Bronzer, $13
- Peter Thomas Roth FIRMX Peeling Gel, $25
- Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Facial Toner, $13-$27
- PUR Minerals 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Powder Foundation SPF 15, $15
Tuesday, March 28
- GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum, $37
- Sunday Riley Ice Ceramide Moisturizing Cream, $33
- L'occitane Almond Shower Oil, $15-$20
- Jane Iredale PurePressed Blush, $16
- Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ The Essence, $90
- Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin Drop, $12
- Philosophy Hope In A Jar Biome-Balance Glow Serum, $23
- Origins Plantscription Multi-Powered Anti-Aging Peptide Serum, $31
- Boscia Resurfacing Treatment Toner, $16
Wednesday, March 29
- Urban Decay 24/7 Eyeshadow, $11
- Exuviance Performance Peel AP25 At-Home Facial Peel, $43
- Exuviance Pure Retinol Correcting Facial Peel, $40
- Dermablend Flawless Creator Liquid Foundation Drops, $11-$21
- Dermalogica Daily Glycolic Cleanser, $19-$29
- PMD Clean Pro RQ - Smart Facial Cleansing Device, $90
- PMD Personal Microderm Classic - Microdermabrasion Tool, $80
- Clinique Moisture Surge Sheertint Hydrator Broad Spectrum SPF 25 Tinted Moisturizer, $21
Thursday, March 30
- Benefit Porefessional Primers, $17-$29
- Philosophy Purity Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleanser, $14
- St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist, $17
- Nabla Eyeshadow Palettes, $13
- GlamGlow Brighteyes Eye Cream, $20
Friday, March 31
- It Cosmetics SURPRISE STEAL
- First Aid Beauty Ingrown Hair Pads with BHA & AHA, $10-$18
- Morphe X Ariel Signature Look 12-Piece Face & Eye Brush Set, $49
- Morphe X Ariel Signature Face 5-Piece Face Brush Set, $30
- Tula 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream, $37-$44
- Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Eye Base Primer & Moisturizer, $29
Saturday, April 1
- Kylie Cosmetics Pressed Powder Eyeshadow Palettes, $16
- Kylie Cosmetics Velvet Lip Kit, $16
- Lancome Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Mascara, $15
- Lancome Lash Idole Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Waterproof Mascara, $15
- Armani SURPRISE STEAL
- Tarte Shape Tape Full Coverage Concealer, $16
- Tarte Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer, $16
- Strivectin Tighten and Lift Neck Serum Roller, $40
- Clinique Cleansers, $12-$17
Looking for more great deals? Save 45% on IT Cosmetics finishing powder to get rid of shine and create a long-lasting airbrushed look.
—Originally published March 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM PT.