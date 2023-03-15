Todd Chrisley’s Son Kyle Chrisley Arrested for Aggravated Assault in Tennessee

Watch : Todd Chrisley & Wife Julie Break Their Silence After Fraud Conviction

Kyle Chrisley is facing legal trouble in Tennessee.

The Chrisley Knows Best star—and son of Todd Chrisley—was arrested and booked at the state's Rutherford County Adult Detention Center, a rep for the jail confirmed to E! News on March 14. Kyle was arrested for aggravated assault by the Smyrna, Tennessee Police Department. He was later released on $3,000 bond.

A mugshot for the 27-year-old shows him straight-faced and wearing a McLane shirt.

E! News has reached out to Kyle's rep for comment but has not heard back.

The arrest comes two months after his dad reported to the Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Fla. for a 12-year sentence. Todd—and his wife Julie Chrisley—were convicted of tax fraud last June. The couple were sentenced in November 2022, with Julie receiving seven years behind bars.

At the time of the sentencing, Kyle posted a now-deleted image of ocean waves on Instagram, captioning the photo with Bible verse Matthew 7:1-3.