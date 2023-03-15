Todd Chrisley’s Son Kyle Chrisley Arrested for Aggravated Assault in Tennessee

Kyle Chrisley is facing legal trouble in Tennessee.
The Chrisley Knows Best star—and son of Todd Chrisley—was arrested and booked at the state's Rutherford County Adult Detention Center, a rep for the jail confirmed to E! News on March 14. Kyle was arrested for aggravated assault by the Smyrna, Tennessee Police Department. He was later released on $3,000 bond.
A mugshot for the 27-year-old shows him straight-faced and wearing a McLane shirt.
E! News has reached out to Kyle's rep for comment but has not heard back.
The arrest comes two months after his dad reported to the Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Fla. for a 12-year sentence. Todd—and his wife Julie Chrisley—were convicted of tax fraud last June. The couple were sentenced in November 2022, with Julie receiving seven years behind bars.
At the time of the sentencing, Kyle posted a now-deleted image of ocean waves on Instagram, captioning the photo with Bible verse Matthew 7:1-3.
"Do not judge, or you too will be judged," the post read. "For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you. Who do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother's eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye?"
Shortly after Todd and Julie's sentencing was revealed, Chrisley family attorney Alex Little of Burr & Forman LLP told E! News, "Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions."
"Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid," the statement continued. "Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead."