Keanu Reeves Has the Most Excellent Reaction to a Fan's Marriage Proposal

Watch : Keanu Reeves Details John Wick Training & Laurence Fishburne Reunion

Keanu Reeves continues to be excellent to his fans.

Case in point: His response when he received a marriage proposal during the premiere of John Wick: Chapter 4 at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin, Texas. The hilariously heartwarming exchange came on March 13, when Keanu was on stage with director Chad Stahelski discussing how he had kept his titular character's watch and wedding ring as mementos from the shoot.

"I'll marry you!" someone from the audience shouted, according to Variety. The outburst prompted Keanu to reply back, "Yeah, be careful what you wish for."

The 58-year-old was also quick with the quips when another fan commented on his seeming ability to never age. "Yeah man, I age," he remarked, per the outlet. "I really—I age. It's happening, man."

Jokes aside, Keanu's heart has been taken by his girlfriend, visual artist Alexandra Grant, for quite some time. The couple first met at a dinner party in 2009 and quietly dated for years before going public with their relationship in 2019.