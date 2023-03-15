Ted Lasso Season 3 Premiere Reveals a New Heartbreak for Jason Sudeikis’ Coach Character

Ted Lasso is back—and things on the pitch are in a state of flux.
A dazed-looking Ted (Jason Sudeikis) opens the third season of the Emmy-winning comedy—which dropped its first episode March 15 on Apple TV+—at the airport with his son Henry (Gus Turner). Henry, as it turns out, is headed back home to Kansas City after spending some time with his dad across the pond.
After saying a wistful goodbye to Henry, Ted calls his former therapist Sharon Fieldstone (Sarah Niles), who moved on from Ted's AFC Richmond at the end of season two.
"I guess I do sometimes wonder what the heck I'm still doing here," Ted tells Sharon. "I know why I came, but it's the sticking around I can't quite figure out."
When Sarah reminds Ted that he never quits, a contemplative Ted responds, "Maybe my being here is doing more hurting than helping at this point."
After AFC Richmond owner Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) reveals that Richmond has been picked to finish last in the Premiere League by every single pundit, she pays a visit to Keeley's (Juno Temple) new public relations firm—conveniently called KJ PR.
Though her new digs are sweet, things aren't going much better for Keeley. "I'm so busy," she tells Rebecca. "I literally have to make time in my schedule to sit at my desk and cry."
Meanwhile, it's a much different story over at West Ham United, which is owned by Rebecca's ex-husband Rupert (Anthony Head) and now coached by AFC Richmond defector Nate (Nick Mohammed).
In his new villain era, Nate attempts to adjust to his new role—and he's got the utmost confidence from his boss. "Nathan, I know you'll make me proud," Rupert tells him. "I believe in you."
With Nate and Rupert thriving in their ivory tower, Ted makes the decision to take his squad underground. The whole team descends into a city sewer which, of course, Ted turns into a teaching moment about teamwork and camaraderie.
"All we have to do is remember to stay connected to one another," Ted tells the team, "and let anything we don't need flow right through."
Coach Lasso has never claimed to be subtle.
With AFC Richmond literally down in the dumps, Nate has his introductory press conference as West Ham's new coach. After a deer in the headlights start, Nate manages to compose himself just in time to be asked if the new gig is overwhelming.
"Not for me, no," Nate says to the reporter. "Because I earned this job. What's overwhelming is the confusion I feel when someone so intelligent-looking asks such a stupid question."
During the conference, word gets to Nate about AFC Richmond's trip into the sewers—which he uses as an opportunity to ridicule his former boss and mentor.
"It makes sense to me," Nate boasts. "They probably have to train in the sewer because their coach is so s--tty."
Once back above ground, Ted gets called into Rebecca's office.
"I'm upset because the team that I own is projected to finish last this season," she yells at him, "and my manager decided to skip training and take our players into a f--king sewer."
When Ted tells Rebecca that he's not planning on responding to Nate's comment about him, she urges him to stand up for himself and his team.
"I am begging you, please," she says. "Fight back."
However, at his own pre-season press conference, Ted doesn't take her advice and instead calls Nate's remark "hilarious," all while making the press room laugh with his cheesy, albeit charming, American sense of humor.
Off the field and away from the office, Roy (Brett Goldstein) and Keeley address the elephant in the room: their relationship. At the end of season two, the couple revealed they were going to spend their respective summers apart from another.
In a conversation with Roy's niece Phoebe (Elodie Blomfield), they don't mince words.
"We broke up," Roy tells her, while Keeley assures Phoebe that the two of them will still be friends.
Easier said than done.
Back home, Ted calls up Henry on FaceTime to ask about his flight. During the call, Henry reveals a light-up Thanos hand like the one worn by the MCU villain in Avengers: Infinity War.
"Jake gave it to me," Henry tells his dad, to which Ted responds, "Who's Jake?"
"Mommy's friend," Henry says, which makes Ted's face drop.
Suddenly he has more than a last-place finish in the league to worry about.
New episodes of Ted Lasso's third—and apparently final—season drop Wednesdays on Apple TV+.