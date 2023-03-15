Ted Lasso Season 3 Premiere Reveals a New Heartbreak for Jason Sudeikis’ Coach Character

Watch : Jason Sudeikis Previews Ted Lasso's Rumored Final Season

Ted Lasso is back—and things on the pitch are in a state of flux.

A dazed-looking Ted (Jason Sudeikis) opens the third season of the Emmy-winning comedy—which dropped its first episode March 15 on Apple TV+—at the airport with his son Henry (Gus Turner). Henry, as it turns out, is headed back home to Kansas City after spending some time with his dad across the pond.

After saying a wistful goodbye to Henry, Ted calls his former therapist Sharon Fieldstone (Sarah Niles), who moved on from Ted's AFC Richmond at the end of season two.

"I guess I do sometimes wonder what the heck I'm still doing here," Ted tells Sharon. "I know why I came, but it's the sticking around I can't quite figure out."

When Sarah reminds Ted that he never quits, a contemplative Ted responds, "Maybe my being here is doing more hurting than helping at this point."