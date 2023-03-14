Why Kim Kardashian’s New Bikini Pic Is an Optical Illusion

Watch : Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner & More STUN at Haqq Twins Birthday Bash

Kim Kardashian's latest selfie has viewers doing a double take.

The SKKN founder took to Instagram on March 14 with a few snaps of herself sporting a black bikini top. Yet, one of those photos features a rather peculiar shape on Kim's chest that seems to have captivated some audiences.

One user wrote in the comment section, "Is that a shadow of a ninja turtle holding the phone on her chest?"

Others thought it may be tan lines, while another user wrote, "There's skin discoloration on your chest all the way up to your neck. You might want to get that checked out."

The shape in question appears to actually be a shadow of Kim's hand (and not a ninja turtle) holding up a phone to take the selfie.

Let it be known her March 14 swimsuit pics didn't just draw in speculation about the shadow, but also love for Kim in the comment section. Ice Spice, who recently hung out with the SKIMS founder and her daughter North West, placed a heart-eye emoji under the post. Meanwhile, Kim's friend Natalie Halcro wrote, "Sheeeeeeeshhhhhh woman" with fire and heart-eye symbols.