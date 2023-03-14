Why Kim Kardashian’s New Bikini Pic Is an Optical Illusion

Kim Kardashian turned heads with her latest bikini selfie for having a shadow on her chest that one Instagram user said looks like “a ninja turtle.”

By Kelly Gilmore Mar 14, 2023 11:57 PMTags
Kim Kardashian's latest selfie has viewers doing a double take.

The SKKN founder took to Instagram on March 14 with a few snaps of herself sporting a black bikini top. Yet, one of those photos features a rather peculiar shape on Kim's chest that seems to have captivated some audiences.

One user wrote in the comment section, "Is that a shadow of a ninja turtle holding the phone on her chest?" 

Others thought it may be tan lines, while another user wrote, "There's skin discoloration on your chest all the way up to your neck. You might want to get that checked out."

The shape in question appears to actually be a shadow of Kim's hand (and not a ninja turtle) holding up a phone to take the selfie. 

Let it be known her March 14 swimsuit pics didn't just draw in speculation about the shadow, but also love for Kim in the comment section. Ice Spice, who recently hung out with the SKIMS founder and her daughter North West, placed a heart-eye emoji under the post. Meanwhile, Kim's friend Natalie Halcro wrote, "Sheeeeeeeshhhhhh woman" with fire and heart-eye symbols.

The Evolution of Kim Kardashian

Beyond this post, Kim is no stranger to producing thumb-stopping bikini photos. Back in December, she heated things up by sharing a couple snaps of herself in a white two-piece. That same month, she also made it clear she was bringing back the belfie (a.k.a. butt selfie) by taking a picture of her backside in the reflection of a window. 

Kim captioned the moment, "Looking back at '22."

Looking forward to the rest of 2023, it seems safe to say there will be even more bikini pics to come. To see more of Kim's steamy swimsuit moments over the years, keep reading…

Instagram
Reflections

With the new year just around the corner, Kim captioned this cheeky belfie in December 2022, "Looking back at '22."

Instagram
R&R

Kim shared photos from the beach in December 2022, two weeks after her divorce from Kanye West was finalized.

Instagram
"Do You"

She captioned the shots, "Life tip- do you."

Instagram
White Party

She soaked up the sun in a white bikini during her beach day.

Instagram
Silver Selfie

Kim ushers in July 2022 with a sizzling silver bikini snapshot on Instagram.

Instagram/@kimkardashian
Pretty in Pink

"Still spamming vacay pics," Kim shared on Jan. 28.

Instagram/@kimkardashian
Tanned & Toned

Kim's oiled up body glistens as she tans in the tropical sun.

Instagram/@kimkardashian
Shady Lady

The mogul strikes a pose in her sexy two-piece and some seriously fierce shades.

Instagram
Party for One

"Beach Party," Kim captions this sandy snapshot from her January 2021 Bahamas getaway with beau Pete Davidson.

Instagram
Bahama Mama

Kim sizzles in a tiny black bikini while rolling around the beach.

Instagram
Beach Bum

Kim showed off her famed behind in a barely-there black thong bikini on Aug. 2. "Resting beach face," the SKIMS founder playfully captioned.

Instagram
Sandy Thoughts

Kim looked down while leaving the beach on Aug. 2. "For the love of god I will never wear a bathing suit next to you," pal and swimwear designer Sara Foster joked. "Maybe a wetsuit." 

Instagram
Throwback Beauty

Kim shared an adorable throwback pic of "Little K circa 2001" on July 27. 

Instagram
Fit Forest

Kim looked fantastic in a lush forest wearing a green bikini while rocking an 818 tequila branded baseball cap to support sister Kendall's alcohol brand. "Supportive Sister," Kim captioned on July 12. 

Instagram
"Kenny" Green

Forget the color Kelly green, Kim went full on "Kenny" with her hat, reading, "Kenny's tequila delivery" for Kendall's 818 company. Kim posed side by side with a bottle of the tequila and Travis Scott's Cacti hard seltzer.

Instagram
Sun's Out, Buns Out

Kim turned to show off her behind while rolling in the grass on July 12. 

Instagram
Up Close & Personal

She's always ready for her close up! Kim wowed with her tiny waist, gold body chain and large cross in an intimate, statuesque pose on July 12. 

Instagram
Sunshine Smiles

Kim has a large smile while looking up at the sun with a bottle of 818 tequila and a can of Cacti hard seltzer to her right on July 12.

Instagram
Purple Peace Out

Kim grinned as she threw up peace signs in a tiny weenie purple bikini on vacation in Palm Springs on July 9. "Good Morning Palm Springs," Kim captioned with sun and palm tree emojis.

Instagram
High Pony Power

Kim fixed her ponytail while showing off her statuesque figure in a barely-there purple bikini. "When did your mom get those statues on the lawn? Oh that's you!! Damnnnnnn," Kim's bestie Foodgod a.k.a. Jonathan Cheban commented.

Instagram
She Woke Up Like This

In the early hours of the morning on July 9, Kim posed in front of the sunrise in Palm Springs. 

Instagram
Spice It Up

Kim celebrates Taco Tuesday with a guacamole-hued bikini. "Is it Taco Tuesday yet?!?!" the mother of four captioned in June 2021. 

Instagram
Bathing Suit BFFs

"Extended holiday," Kim captioned on IG in April 2021 as she lounged poolside with LaLa Anthony.

Instagram
Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Tie Dye Bikini

Kim posed alongside LaLa Anthony in identical barely-there bikinis in April 2021. LaLa opted for a green look where Kim looked stunning in yellow. 

Instagram
Tanning Twins

"SPF," Kim wrote on IG in April 2021 as she and Kylie twin in matching bikinis.

Instagram
Hot Girl Summer...in April

Kim emerges from "The Blue Lagoon" while on a Spring Break vacation in April 2021.

Instagram
Killer Curves

The mother of four looks insanely sexy while flaunting her fit body and killer curves in a tiny two-piece bikini.

Instagram
Mother-Daughter Time

Kim and daughter North West have fun together on their family trip.

Instagram
Camera Shy

"I'm really shy," Kim captioned this cheeky swimsuit snapshot.

Instagram
Envious

We're green with envy after seeing this sizzling pic of Kim in a sea foam bikini.

