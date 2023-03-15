Lindsay Lohan's Ex Samantha Ronson Reacts to Her Pregnancy News

Looks like there's no bad blood between Lindsay Lohan and Samantha Ronson.
In fact, Samantha had nothing but kind words for her ex amid news that the Mean Girls alum is pregnant and expecting her first baby with husband Bader Shammas.
"I wish her all the best," the DJ told TMZ on March 14. "It's always great news when someone is expecting a baby."
Lindsay, 36, dated Samantha, 45, on-and-off throughout the aughts, but ended their relationship for good in 2009. At the time, the actress told E! News in a statement that the breakup was a way to "focus on myself."
Ten years later, Lindsay opened up about their past romance and revealed that she still holds a special place for Samantha in her heart. "We're friends," she shared during a 2019 appearance on The Howard Stern Show. "We were always more like best friends."
Of course, Lindsay has now found her happily ever after with Bader. The Freaky Friday star got engaged to the financier in November 2021, before confirming last summer that they had quietly tied the knot.
"I am the luckiest woman in the world," Lindsay wrote in a July 2 Instagram post dedicated to her man. "You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday."
And Bader was certainly a source of strength for Lindsay as she returned to acting. As she explained in her Cosmopolitan cover story in October, "I have an amazing husband, who's a very calm person."
"And I feel like I have a small group of good friends who are just really good people," Lindsay continued. "That's the only support that I really need: friends, family, and loved ones."
In a totally cool mom move, Lindsay announced her pregnancy on March 14 by sharing a photo of a baby's onesie on Instagram. She captioned the picture: "We are blessed and excited!"