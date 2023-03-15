Lindsay Lohan's Ex Samantha Ronson Reacts to Her Pregnancy News

Watch : Lindsay Lohan Is PREGNANT, Expecting First Baby With Bader Shammas

Looks like there's no bad blood between Lindsay Lohan and Samantha Ronson.

In fact, Samantha had nothing but kind words for her ex amid news that the Mean Girls alum is pregnant and expecting her first baby with husband Bader Shammas.

"I wish her all the best," the DJ told TMZ on March 14. "It's always great news when someone is expecting a baby."

Lindsay, 36, dated Samantha, 45, on-and-off throughout the aughts, but ended their relationship for good in 2009. At the time, the actress told E! News in a statement that the breakup was a way to "focus on myself."

Ten years later, Lindsay opened up about their past romance and revealed that she still holds a special place for Samantha in her heart. "We're friends," she shared during a 2019 appearance on The Howard Stern Show. "We were always more like best friends."