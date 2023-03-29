Shop the Best New March 2023 Beauty Launches From Shiseido, Dermalogica, OUAI & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Among all the fun things that come with the month of March— we're looking at you, awards shows, music festivals and fashion week— is the launch of a ton of new beauty products from all of our favorite brands.

The month is also an exciting one for all things beauty, since there is tons of new makeup, skincare and haircare from brands like Morphe, Shiseido, Supergoop, OUAI, Alpyn Beauty and so, so much more. As March comes to a close, we're looking back on and spotlighting all of our favorite new beauty launches. From lightweight, invisible sunscreens, vibrant matte lipsticks, hair products for curls and coils, liquid exfoliators and beyond, there are some standout launches that deserve to be added to your beauty routine.

So, if you've been on the hunt for some new beauty goodness, look no further than our roundup of the most anticipated new beauty launches of March 2023. Scroll below and get to shopping some of the latest must-have skincare, makeup and haircare products that are so fresh, they'll get you right in the spring spirit.