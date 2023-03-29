Shop the Best New March 2023 Beauty Launches From Shiseido, Dermalogica, OUAI & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Among all the fun things that come with the month of March— we're looking at you, awards shows, music festivals and fashion week— is the launch of a ton of new beauty products from all of our favorite brands.
The month is also an exciting one for all things beauty, since there is tons of new makeup, skincare and haircare from brands like Morphe, Shiseido, Supergoop, OUAI, Alpyn Beauty and so, so much more. As March comes to a close, we're looking back on and spotlighting all of our favorite new beauty launches. From lightweight, invisible sunscreens, vibrant matte lipsticks, hair products for curls and coils, liquid exfoliators and beyond, there are some standout launches that deserve to be added to your beauty routine.
So, if you've been on the hunt for some new beauty goodness, look no further than our roundup of the most anticipated new beauty launches of March 2023. Scroll below and get to shopping some of the latest must-have skincare, makeup and haircare products that are so fresh, they'll get you right in the spring spirit.
Freck Beauty FACE HACK Precision Sculpting Cream Bronzer
Contour, sculpt and create dimension with your makeup look using Freck Beauty's latest launch, the FACE HACK Precision Sculpting Cream Bronzer. The buildable formula glides on seamlessly, and it'll give you an effortless, sun-kissed look. Who doesn't want that sort of complexion for spring and summer?
The POREfessional Tight n Toned Toner
Minimize your pores with Benefit's newly launched Tight n Toned Toner. The foaming formula is easy and light to apply to the skin, while AHAs and PHAs help exfoliate to reveal a smooth and evened out complexion.
Dermalogica Phyto Nature Oxygen Cream
Your skin deserves only the best, which is just what Dermalogica's new Phyto Nature Oxygen Cream will deliver. The liquid-cream moisturizer is super lightweight and hydrating. Rich with antioxidants, squalane and oxygen-optimizing phytoactives, my dry skin soaks this stuff up, leaving my complexion looking glowy and plump.
Live Tinted HUELIP Liquid Lip Créme
This new launch from Live Tinted is for all women and beauty babes. Each of the new HUELIP Liquid Lip Créme's are named to reclaim the backhanded comments stereotypically made towards women, like 'Bossy,' 'Loud,' 'A Lot' and so the list goes on. The liquid formulas are long-lasting, pigmented and infused with hyaluronic acid and jojoba oil for a long-lasting, moisturized feel.
Sigma x Christen Dominique Brush Set
Get ready to meet the softest makeup brushes ever. Sigma Beauty's latest launch in collaboration with Christen Dominique has all you need to achieve the most flawless glam yet. The six-piece brush set is perfect for blending, contouring, baking, brightening and more. Even if you're not a makeup pro, you'll feel like one when you use these precise, seamless brushes.
Pore Perfecting Liquid Exfoliator With 2% BHA + Borage
This leave-on liquid exfoliator from Alpyn Beauty uses a bunch of natural ingredients to improve clogged pores, brighten skin and soothe sensitive skin, without stripping or drying the skin barrier. You can apply it to your skin with a cotton pad in the morning and/or at night depending on your skin needs, and follow with a serum and moisturizer, or sunscreen if you apply it during the daytime.
Morphe Soulmatte Velvet Lip Mousse
Looking for a matte lipstick that feels light and airy, but still looks super pigmented and bold? Look no further than Morphe's latest launch of the Soulmatte Velvet Lip Mousse. The texture melts into lips and looks velvety smooth. The hardest part of this purchase is just deciding which color(s) you want to add to your cart.
Dermablend Brilliant Base Illuminating Primer
A smooth and radiant base is the first step in achieving a flawless makeup look, which is why you need this Dermablend primer in your beauty routine. It'll smooth out any uneven texture without feeling too heavy or sticky on the skin. One reviewer even shares that their skin is "definitely more radiant adding this to my routine," and we couldn't agree more.
Vita-Clear Sunscreen SPF 42
Protect your skin from harmful UV rays with Shiseido's newest sunscreen launch. Not only is it a super lightweight sunscreen that you can use every day, but it also brightens your complexion without giving off a greasy or oily look.
Pureology Color Fanatic Heat Protectant Leave-In Conditioner
Pureology just re-launched their heat protectant leave-in conditioner that comes in sustainable packaging. It adds shine to dull and dry hair, while working as a heat protectant and detangler. The leave-in spray also helps preserve color vibrancy. It truly does it all!
Triple Threat™ Color Stick
Thrive Causemetics just added new bronzing and contour shades to their Triple Threat™ Color Stick lineup, and we can't get enough. If you're a multi-tasker or on-the-go makeup enthusiast, you'll love the new shades, too! The cream color stick will give you a waterproof and smudge-proof bronzy look, while the built-in brush will blend it out seamlessly.
Unseen Sunscreen Body SPF 40
Supergoop won over the hearts of many with their Unseen face sunscreen, so we're pleasantly surprised that they launched a body sunscreen with the tried and true formula. It's weightless, seamless and invisible, with a quick-absorbing formula for all skin types.
Herbivore Aquarius BHA + Blue Tansy Clarity Cleanser
Herbivore's latest launch will have your skin looking and feeling radiant, especially if you're experiencing dull or oily skin or enlarged pores. The Aquarius BHA + Blue Tansy Clarity Cleanser will help clear away makeup, dust, dirt and more, without drying out the skin.
Voyeur Eyeshadow Sticks
Looking for an effortless, crease-resistant eyeshadow stick with rich metallic shades. Hourglass Cosmetics' new launch is just what you need. The eyeshadow sticks have creamy textures that you can easily incorporate into your everyday makeup routine.
IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Dark Spots Serum Concealer Duo
This IT Cosmetics multitasking dark spot serum gets the job done. The buildable medium coverage concealer has ingredients like 2% niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and caffeine for a bright and dewy complexion. Plus, you can score the duo from QVC for just $40!
OUAI St. Barts Gentle Body Wash
Transport yourself to a tropical island with OUAI's new St. Barts Gentle Body Cleanser. A little goes a long way with this lathering formula, and the scent is simply scrumptious. It'll make your skin feel and look positively radiant.
Hyaluronic + Peptide 24 Face Moisturizer
Olay's latest launch is this fragrance-free moisturizer with SPF 30, and it'll give you the most natural glow and hydration that lasts for up to 24 hours. After two weeks of use, you'll notice soft and smooth skin, and after a month, you'll see radiant skin.
NOU Moisturizing Stretch Cream
NOU recently launched a few curly and coily hair-friendly products that we're bringing into March with us, including this moisturizing stretch cream. Apply the cream through damp hair and watch as it elongates, moisturizes and adds definition to your coils. The formula is also free of sulfates, parabens and dyes, which we love.
