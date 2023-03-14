How Salma Hayek's Daughter Valentina Turned Her Mom's 1997 Dress Into a 2023 Oscars Red Carpet Moment

Salma Hayek's eye for fashion never goes out of style.
During the 2023 Oscars, the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish star invited her daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault to experience the glitz and glamour of Hollywood's biggest night.
And while the pair proved to be the perfect match with their coordinating red looks on March 12, Salma's stylist just dropped a fashion bombshell about Valentina's look.
"We pulled this beautiful Isaac Mizrahi dress for Valentina from Salma's archive," Rebecca Corbin-Murray wrote on Instagram March 14. "Swipe to see when Salma originally wore it in 1997."
Lo and behold, the actress first wore the strapless gown for the Fire & Ice Ball, a charity event that benefitted the Revlon/UCLA Women's Cancer Research Program, more than 25 years ago.
The fun fashion fact makes this mother-daughter duo's red carpet appearance even more memorable. For starters, the last time these two posed for a red carpet was back in 2021 at the premiere of Marvel studio's Eternals.
And while the 15-year-old isn't exactly a red carpet veteran, she certainly looked the part on Oscar night thanks to her dress and accompanying jewelry from Anita Ko.
Not to be outdone, Salma looked like red carpet royalty in a sparkling Gucci dress styled by Rebecca.
Her makeup was perfected by Mario Dedivanovic using Makeup By Mario, while hairstylist Jennifer Yepez achieved her undone, natural hair look with Verb and Bellami Hair Extensions.
As an added pre-show treat, Iván Pol of The Beauty Sandwich treated Salma to a facial using Chanel Beauty.
"Swish swish swish," Salma wrote on Instagram March 13 after showcasing her head-to-toe Oscars look. "Happy to keep the glamour going but first things first."
Salma wasn't the only star to bring her kids to the 2023 Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Best Lead Actor winner Brendan Fraser had two of his sons Holden, 18, and Leland, 16, by his side.
Meanwhile, Best Supporting Actress nominee Angela Bassett brought her 17-year-old twins Bronwyn and Slater to the show.