Bachelor Nation's Hannah Godwin Teases Secret Location for Wedding to Dylan Barbour

Watch : Hannah Godwin & Dylan Barbour Describe Their Dream Wedding

A wedding in paradise in on the horizon.

Bachelor Nation star Hannah Godwin revealed that she and fiancé Dylan Barbour, 28, are in the midst of wedding planning and have already secured a location for their special day.

"Everything's moving really fast," Hannah exclusively told E! News at the second annual charity flag football tournament from RX3, the consumer growth equity firm co-founded by Aaron Rodgers. "We chose our location at the beginning of this year, which only gave us about eight months to plan the entire thing. But we like a challenge—we're excited."

As for where that location is, the 28-year-old is staying tight-lipped for now.

"I think keeping our location a secret has been really fun, because I cannot wait to show where it's at," Hannah explained. "We've secretly visited it a few times. It's not in the U.S. which is fun and exciting, but kind of keeping that private and fun—you know, the secret is fun."