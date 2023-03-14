Food Network Judge Catherine McCord Shares Her Kitchen Essentials for Parenting, Hosting & More

We interviewed Catherine McCord because we think you'll like her picks. Weelicious is Catherine's brand. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There are few better candidates to take kitchen, meal prepping and cooking advice from than a Food Network judge, especially when that Food Network judge is Catherine McCord. We turned to Catherine for some functional kitchen product recommendations, and the TV host, cookbook author, meal prep connoisseur and founder of Weelicious certainly delivered.

"My kitchen is the hub of action in our home," Catherine shares. "We generally cook 20 out of 21 meals a week, so our kitchen needs to be organized and efficient to save time."

As a busy CEO and mom of three, Catherine's kitchen is always bustling, whether she's working, hosting friends, making "mushroom bacon" or cooking with her family.

"My kids love cooking and involving them in the process brings me endless joy as it's also made them great eaters," she continues. "We have a large kitchen table so the kids can do their homework, where friends come over to make guacamole and margaritas on the weekend, dance parties while prepping for dinner and for me to work during the day. Our kitchen is truly the happiest room in our house."

Among her top kitchen contenders are an air fryer, slow cooker, food dehydrator and so much more. Not only can you shop Catherine's product recommendations, but you can also preorder her cookbook, Meal Prep Magic, for the easiest, stress-free cooking advice and recipes.

Continue below for Catherine's top kitchen essentials so that you can make your kitchen the "happiest room" in your home, too.