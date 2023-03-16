The Bachelorette's Andi Dorfman Shares Details on Her Upcoming Italian Wedding

Watch : Bachelorette Alum Andi Dorfman Is ENGAGED!

Andi Dorfman's journey is taking her down the aisle.

When the Bachelorette alum and her fiancé Blaine Hart tie the knot in Italy this May, it'll be a full-circle moment for the couple. Why? Well, they'll be saying "I do" in the same place they reconnected more than 15 years after they first met.

"We both wanted to do a destination wedding," Andi exclusively told E! News. "You know the wedding that I want at 36 now is so much different than the wedding I would've wanted in my 20s, and I definitely want it to be smaller, more intimate. And we also wanna share our love of travel."

She continued, "Some of our friends have never been to Italy. They're so excited. We love hearing about where they're going to be before and after. It's really a chance for us to push our friends to enjoy travel like we do."