Inside Pregnant Rumer Willis’ Baby Shower With Demi Moore, Emma Heming and Sisters

Watch : Demi Moore REACTS to Daughter Rumer Willis' Pregnancy News

The rumers are true: Rumer Willis is being showered with love in honor of her pregnancy.

Rumer, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, celebrated the special milestone with a baby shower held in Los Angeles over the weekend.

She was pictured posing with her family at a cabin-like venue and enjoying time near the wooden outdoor deck surrounded by plants. For the special occasion, Rumer sported a white, off-the-shoulder dress, while Derek wore a cream-colored, button-up shirt paired with black pants

The event was organized by Rumer's mom Demi Moore and her sisters Tallulah Willis, 29, and Scout Willis, 31, and attended by guests that included dad Bruce Willis, his wife, Emma Heming Willis and their daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, according to People.

Not only did the event provide an opportunity to celebrate Rumer's pregnancy, but the soiree' also saw a performance from Rumer and Derek, per the outlet.

The actress' baby shower comes about three months after the couple broke the news that they are expecting by sharing a black-and-white photo of Derek kissing her baby bump to their respective Instagram profiles.

Since then, Rumer has given more glimpses into pregnancy journey with her family by her side. Back in December, Demi posted a photo of herself, Scout and Tallulah, as the 34-year-old laid next to an ultrasound machine during a doctor's appointment.