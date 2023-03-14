TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Reveals What She's Looking for in a Romantic Partner

Watch : Dylan Mulvaney Posts "Magical" Meeting With Laverne Cox

Dylan Mulvaney is single and ready to mingle.

One year after embarking on her transition journey, the TikTok sensation and trans activist exclusively told E! News on March 13 that she's prepared to start a new chapter in her life: Dating. In fact, Dylan recently joined a dating app to get the ball rolling on finding that special someone.

"I just finally got on Raya," she shared at the debut of her one-night only show Day 365 Live! in New York City. "It's happening."

While some people have already started sliding into her DMs, Dylan is admittedly "holding out" on taking things offline. As she explained, "I want the first person to be amazing and lovely and special."

So, what is Dylan looking for in a romantic partner? "I want someone a little quieter than I am," the 26-year-old explained. "Someone who really can honor that I got a lot going on and that I'm independent, but at the end of the day can cuddle, eat dinner together and just laugh."