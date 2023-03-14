TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Reveals What She's Looking for in a Romantic Partner

Dylan Mulvaney is single and ready to mingle.
One year after embarking on her transition journey, the TikTok sensation and trans activist exclusively told E! News on March 13 that she's prepared to start a new chapter in her life: Dating. In fact, Dylan recently joined a dating app to get the ball rolling on finding that special someone.
"I just finally got on Raya," she shared at the debut of her one-night only show Day 365 Live! in New York City. "It's happening."
While some people have already started sliding into her DMs, Dylan is admittedly "holding out" on taking things offline. As she explained, "I want the first person to be amazing and lovely and special."
So, what is Dylan looking for in a romantic partner? "I want someone a little quieter than I am," the 26-year-old explained. "Someone who really can honor that I got a lot going on and that I'm independent, but at the end of the day can cuddle, eat dinner together and just laugh."
As she put it: "I need somebody to make me laugh a little bit."
Dylan began documenting her transition on TikTok last year in her "Days of Girlhood" series, garnering over one billion views in the process. Her one-woman cabaret, which benefitted The Trevor Project, was a way to celebrate all she's learned and accomplished in 365 days.
From undergoing facial feminization surgery to meeting her heroes at 2022 Grammys, Dylan feels she's come a long way since her first TikTok video. "I always thought of myself as a follower before I transitioned, and now I do feel like a leader," she remarked. "I feel like I'm ready to step up and take on some leadership skills."
Reflecting on how she embraced her "true identity as a girl," Dylan added that biggest lesson she learned was how to use her voice.
"And thank god we finally got here," she quipped, "because I never want to go back!"