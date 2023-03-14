Lindsay Lohan's Mean Girls Family Reacting to Her Pregnancy Is So Fetch

After Lindsay Lohan announced she was pregnant with Bader Shammas' first child, many of her Mean Girls co-stars including Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert reacted to the news.

Watch: Lindsay Lohan Is PREGNANT, Expecting First Baby With Bader Shammas

Raise your hand if you have been personally touched by this news. 

Lindsay Lohan surprised her followers March 14 after announcing she is expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas. With a photo of a baby's onesie, she wrote on Instagram, "We are blessed and excited."

While the 36-year-old didn't reveal her due date, the fashionable outfit in her announcement teased, "Coming soon."

Soon after sharing the news, Lindsay was inundated with supportive comments from co-stars and friends—including her Mean Girls family.

Lacey Chabert, who played Gretchen Weiners in the 2004 movie, wrote, "I'm thrilled for you!!!! So exciting." As for Amanda Seyfried, who took on the role of Karen Smith, she was quick to comment, "This is WONDERFUL NEWS!!"

And Nancy Meyers, who wrote The Parent Trap, which served as Lindsay's breakout role in 1998, couldn't believe the former child star was all grown up. "Lindsay!!!!!" she explained in the comment section. "I'm so excited for you!"

Other well wishes came from Kathy Hilton, Ayesha Curry, Quinta Brunson and fellow new mom Paris Hilton who wrote, "Congratulations love! So happy for you. Welcome to the Mommy Club!" 

Michael Gibson/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

The "Rumors" singer and Bader's road to parenthood comes just under a year after they tied the knot. While the couple kept their wedding celebration private, Lindsay expressed her excitement at starting a new chapter as a wife.

"I am the luckiest woman in the world," she wrote on Instagram in July 2022. "You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday."

And while the pair has kept much of their relationship away from the public, Lindsay recently shared insight into what makes her relationship with Bader work.

"I have an amazing husband, who's a very calm person," she told Cosmopolitan in October 2022. "I feel like I have a small group of good friends who are just really good people. That's the only support that I really need: friends, family and loved ones."  

That support includes dad Michael Lohan, who believes his daughter will make a great mom.

"Lindsay is just very maternal," he said on Audacy's 1010 WINS on 92.3FM March 14. "I see the way she is, not just the way she is with my kids, but with her siblings when she was younger. And even with other children, she has very maternal instincts. Even now, she's always telling her brothers and sisters what to do. She's the glue that bonds."

