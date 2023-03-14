Lindsay Lohan's Mean Girls Family Reacting to Her Pregnancy Is So Fetch

Watch : Lindsay Lohan Is PREGNANT, Expecting First Baby With Bader Shammas

Raise your hand if you have been personally touched by this news.

Lindsay Lohan surprised her followers March 14 after announcing she is expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas. With a photo of a baby's onesie, she wrote on Instagram, "We are blessed and excited."

While the 36-year-old didn't reveal her due date, the fashionable outfit in her announcement teased, "Coming soon."

Soon after sharing the news, Lindsay was inundated with supportive comments from co-stars and friends—including her Mean Girls family.

Lacey Chabert, who played Gretchen Weiners in the 2004 movie, wrote, "I'm thrilled for you!!!! So exciting." As for Amanda Seyfried, who took on the role of Karen Smith, she was quick to comment, "This is WONDERFUL NEWS!!"

And Nancy Meyers, who wrote The Parent Trap, which served as Lindsay's breakout role in 1998, couldn't believe the former child star was all grown up. "Lindsay!!!!!" she explained in the comment section. "I'm so excited for you!"