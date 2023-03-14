Nikki and Brie Bella Share They Are Changing Their Names, Leaving WWE in Massive Career Announcement

Say goodbye to The Bella Twins. Nikki Garcia and Brie Garcia announced they are officially parting ways with WWE and going by their birth names going forward. All the details on their announcement.

The Bella Twins are entering a new era

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella announced on March 13 that they are officially parting ways with the WWE and dropping their stage names. From now on, the 39-year-old E! reality stars will go by their birth names, Nikki Garcia and Brie Garcia—or the newly minted Garcia Twins—as they duo revealed on their SiriusXM podcast The Nikki and Brie Show.

"When our contract came up with WWE," Nikki explained on the March 13 episode, "mutually we all knew we just needed to head into this new chapter."

Brie took a minute to honor her wrestling ring persona. "I just want to thank Brie Bella—Brie Bella the character, the name, all of it that I have been the last 16, 17 years," she noted. "I am so excited to close that chapter on Brie Bella, put that book to the side and open up a news one—and see what Brie Garcia is gonna do next."

photos
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's Wedding Album

Nikki echoed her sister's sentiments and said she's "so beyond grateful for Nikki Bella."

"She empowered me, she inspired me, she truly made me become fearless," the Nikki Bella Says I Do star shared with fans. "And the road that she has paved and what she's done for women and the youth—and will continue to do—just as Nikki Garcia."

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Since joining the WWE in 2007, the sisters have given fans an inside look at their wrestling careers—and lives outside of the ring—on E!'s Total Divas and their spinoff Total Bellas.

In addition to hosting and their various business ventures, they are both now busy moms, Brie to daughter Birdie Danielson, 5, and son Buddy Danielson, 2, with husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) and Nikki to two-year-old son Matteo with husband Artem Chigvintsev.

In honor of their big news, relive Nikki and Brie's WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony by scrolling below.

Instagram
Arriving in Style

Nikki and Brie arrive to the Florida ceremony dressed to the nines.

Instagram
Grand Entrance

Nikki follows Brie to the stage.

Instagram
Big Honor

The E! stars show off their WWE rings and plaques after being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Instagram
Happy Dance

The sisters do a dance on the red carpet.

Instagram
Red Carpet Stunners

The sports stars look ravishing in red while doing interviews.

Instagram
In Awe

Brie is "speechless" after receiving the huge honor.

Instagram
Old Friends

Nikki and Brie reunite with BFF Nia Jax backstage.

Instagram
Too Cute

The old friends and co-workers are all smiles.

Instagram
Bling Bling

Nikki gives a close-up shot of her WWE ring.

Instagram
Celebratory Dinner

After the induction, the twins celebrate over a fancy dinner together while sipping champagne.

Instagram
Cheers

The super stars let loose with cocktails.

Instagram
Sweet Treats

Nikki and Brie top off a perfect night with dessert.

