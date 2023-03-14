This Rare Glimpse Into Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas' Private Romance Is Totally Fetch

There's no trap here: Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas are about to become parents.
The Mean Girls actress recently announced the couple are expecting their first baby on Instagram. In the March 14 Instagram post, which featured a photo of a newborn's onesie, Lindsay wrote, "We are blessed and excited!" And though she hasn't revealed her exact due date just yet, her announcement pic may offered a hint, as the onesie included the message, "Coming soon."
As if that wasn't fetch enough, Lindsay also shared more about their upcoming arrival to TMZ, telling the outlet that she and Bader "are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!"
The couple's latest chapter comes eight months after the two privately got married in July. Alongside a sweet post featuring the couple shared to Instagram, Lindsay revealed their news when she gushed about her husband making her feel like "the luckiest woman in the world."
"You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time," the Freaky Friday star wrote in her July 2 post. "I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything, every woman should feel like this everyday."
Suffice to say, their fairytale romance is more than just luck. As for the proof? Read on for a look back at Lindsay and Bader's years-long private relationship...