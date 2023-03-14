This Rare Glimpse Into Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas' Private Romance Is Totally Fetch

Eight months after Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas tied the knot, the actress announced she's pregnant with their first baby. Take a look back at their private romance ahead of their arrival.

Watch: Lindsay Lohan Is PREGNANT, Expecting First Baby With Bader Shammas

There's no trap here: Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas are about to become parents.

The Mean Girls actress recently announced the couple are expecting their first baby on Instagram. In the March 14 Instagram post, which featured a photo of a newborn's onesie, Lindsay wrote, "We are blessed and excited!" And though she hasn't revealed her exact due date just yet, her announcement pic may offered a hint, as the onesie included the message, "Coming soon."

As if that wasn't fetch enough, Lindsay also shared more about their upcoming arrival to TMZ, telling the outlet that she and Bader "are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!"

The couple's latest chapter comes eight months after the two privately got married in July. Alongside a sweet post featuring the couple shared to Instagram, Lindsay revealed their news when she gushed about her husband making her feel like "the luckiest woman in the world."

2023 Celebrity Babies

"You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time," the Freaky Friday star wrote in her July 2 post. "I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything, every woman should feel like this everyday."

Suffice to say, their fairytale romance is more than just luck. As for the proof? Read on for a look back at Lindsay and Bader's years-long private relationship...

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
March 2023: Not Just a Regular Mom, But a Cool Mom

The Life-Size alum announced the beginning of the couple's biggest chapter yet: The journey of parenthood. In a March 14 Instagram post announcing the news, Lindsay wrote that the pair are "blessed and excited" to be welcoming a baby.

Instagram
October 2022: The Limit on Love Does Not Exist

After making her official return to acting, the Falling for Christmas star noted that she had an amazing support system around her—which of course, included Bader.
 

"I have an amazing husband, who's a very calm person," she told Cosmopolitan in October 2022. "Just the best. And my family."
 

As Lindsay put it, she's grateful for the circle of people she has in her life today.
 

"I feel like I have a small group of good friends who are just really good people," she added. "That's the only support that I really need: friends, family, and loved ones."

August 2022: More Than Just Her Luck

A little more than one month after announcing their marriage, the 36-year-old shared a rare glimpse at quality time spent as newlyweds. Alongside an August 23 Instagram photo snapped of the couple in London, Lindsay wrote that she was at the "Home of the queen with my [crown emoji]."

Instagram / Lindsay Lohan
July 2022: Confessions of a Married Queen

Lindsay took fans by surprise when she shared referred to Bader as her "husband" in a sweet dedication posted to social media. (Her rep also confirmed to E! News that the two did indeed tie the knot.

 

"You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time," she wrote, in part, in her July 2 Instagram post. "I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything, every woman should feel like this everyday."

Instagram
November 2021: We’ve Got a Clue

After three years of dating, the Get a Clue star announced her engagement to her boyfriend at the time, Bader, captioning her Instagram post featuring her stunning ring, "My love. My life. My family. My future."
 
Though not much is known about their initial meet cute, Bader resides in Dubai, where Lindsay has also lived for the past few years. According to his Linkedin profile at the time of their engagement, Bader worked as an assistant vice president at Credit Suisse.

Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

