This Rare Glimpse Into Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas' Private Romance Is Totally Fetch

Watch : Lindsay Lohan Is PREGNANT, Expecting First Baby With Bader Shammas

There's no trap here: Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas are about to become parents.

The Mean Girls actress recently announced the couple are expecting their first baby on Instagram. In the March 14 Instagram post, which featured a photo of a newborn's onesie, Lindsay wrote, "We are blessed and excited!" And though she hasn't revealed her exact due date just yet, her announcement pic may offered a hint, as the onesie included the message, "Coming soon."

As if that wasn't fetch enough, Lindsay also shared more about their upcoming arrival to TMZ, telling the outlet that she and Bader "are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!"

The couple's latest chapter comes eight months after the two privately got married in July. Alongside a sweet post featuring the couple shared to Instagram, Lindsay revealed their news when she gushed about her husband making her feel like "the luckiest woman in the world."