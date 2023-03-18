Why Lindsey Vonn Is Living Her Best Life After Retirement

Watch : Lindsey Vonn Shares Tips for Being Active and Healthy

PSA: Don't try to race Lindsay Vonn down a mountain.

It's a message most of us who have never competed in an Olympic Games don't need to be told, but apparently the decorated alpine skier's younger sister Laura Kildow didn't quite get the memo.

"She almost killed herself trying to race me once on a cat track," Vonn recalled in an exclusive interview with E! News. "She was tucking past me and thought it was hilarious. And then she caught her edge and went off the cat track on the side. I'm like, 'That's what you get for trying to race me.'"

Because, yes, her family is every bit as competitive as the world champion herself, tending to "joke around about who's the fastest," Vonn revealed. "But at the end of the day, they know." (Hint: It's the one with three Olympic medals in her display case and 82 World Cup victories.)