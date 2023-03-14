How Gotham Knights Differs From DC Comics' Titans and Doom Patrol

Watch : DC Universe Slate REVEALED: Superman, Batman & More

It's safe to say Batman didn't live long enough to see himself become the villain.

At least, that's the case in DC Comics' latest superhero TV series Gotham Knights, which debuts March 14. The new CW show will see the children of iconic villains unite as they attempt to figure out who really killed Bruce Wayne.

While this ensemble show may seem similar to other recent DC entries like Titans and Doom Patrol, Oscar Morgan, who plays Bruce's adopted son Turner Hayes, made it clear that's not exactly the case.

"Aside from the mention of Batman at the very beginning, it isn't a superhero show out of the gate," he exclusively told E! News. "I suppose it becomes that in a sense and it will become that, but it's an origin story. There's no powers, there's a few gadgets, but minimal."