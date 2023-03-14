How Gotham Knights Differs From DC Comics' Titans and Doom Patrol

It's safe to say Batman didn't live long enough to see himself become the villain.
At least, that's the case in DC Comics' latest superhero TV series Gotham Knights, which debuts March 14. The new CW show will see the children of iconic villains unite as they attempt to figure out who really killed Bruce Wayne.
While this ensemble show may seem similar to other recent DC entries like Titans and Doom Patrol, Oscar Morgan, who plays Bruce's adopted son Turner Hayes, made it clear that's not exactly the case.
"Aside from the mention of Batman at the very beginning, it isn't a superhero show out of the gate," he exclusively told E! News. "I suppose it becomes that in a sense and it will become that, but it's an origin story. There's no powers, there's a few gadgets, but minimal."
The 23-year-old actor continued, "My approach to this was just another character that's not anything to do with Gotham."
Oscar stars alongside Navia Robinson, Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara, Olivia Rose Keegan, Anna Lore and Rahart Adams as the titular group of teens. As for their accuser, Gotham District Attorney Harvey Dent? Supernatural veteran Misha Collins is taking on the role.
While Gotham Knights the show is not a direct adaptation of the video game of the same name, it does feature similar characters and a world without the Caped Crusader. In fact, some of the cast even bonded over playing it during filming.
"Tyler is an avid gamer, and through the pilot and the series, we lived in the same building, so I would always go over," Oscar shared. "One of my favorite things to do in the downtime was just to go and watch Tyler play cause he's very vocal. And also, I'm fascinated by the game and gaming in general. It's not a world I participate in, but I'm a happy observer."
Dive back into the world of Gotham in the series premiere of Gotham Knights, March 14 at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.