Megan Fox Ditches Engagement Ring Amid Machine Gun Kelly Breakup Rumors

Watch : Megan Fox Sparks Machine Gun Kelly Breakup Rumors With Cryptic Post

Red alert! And no, we're not talking about the hair.

When looking back on all the must-see fashion moments from Oscars weekend, Megan Fox certainly deserves credit for turning heads with her look at Vanity Fair's annual after-party March 12.

But while attending the star-studded event at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., the actress wasn't wearing her engagement ring. In fact, her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly was also missing from the event.

It won't help the couple's breakup rumors, which sparked last month partly because of their social media behavior.

"You can taste the dishonesty," Megan, quoting Beyoncé's "Pray You Catch Me," wrote in a cryptic Feb. 12 Instagram post. "It's all over your breath." She then continued to fuel breakup speculation by deleting pictures of MGK off her grid.

But when cheating rumors surfaced, Megan quickly set the record straight.

"There has been no third party reference in this relationship of any kind," she wrote on Instagram Feb. 19. "That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons."