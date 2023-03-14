Megan Fox Ditches Engagement Ring Amid Machine Gun Kelly Breakup Rumors

While attending the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party on March 12, Megan Fox turned heads for her bold dress and red hair. However, the actress was missing one important piece of bling.

Red alert! And no, we're not talking about the hair.

When looking back on all the must-see fashion moments from Oscars weekend, Megan Fox certainly deserves credit for turning heads with her look at Vanity Fair's annual after-party March 12.

But while attending the star-studded event at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., the actress wasn't wearing her engagement ring. In fact, her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly was also missing from the event.

It won't help the couple's breakup rumors, which sparked last month partly because of their social media behavior.

"You can taste the dishonesty," Megan, quoting Beyoncé's "Pray You Catch Me," wrote in a cryptic Feb. 12 Instagram post. "It's all over your breath." She then continued to fuel breakup speculation by deleting pictures of MGK off her grid. 

But when cheating rumors surfaced, Megan quickly set the record straight.

"There has been no third party reference in this relationship of any kind," she wrote on Instagram Feb. 19. "That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons."

While the status of Megan and MGK's relationship remains unclear, one thing was certain this weekend. The Jennifer's Body star wanted to go big for her Oscars after-party look.

Stefanie Keenan/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair

While working with stylist Maeve Reilly, Megan chose a Miss Sohee Couture dress for her final look.

"We wanted to do something that's different, but also still me," she explained to Vanity Fair. "I have this obsession with the story of Greek mythology, but basically coming back from the underworld, what would you look like if your hair was set? If all the fire and brimstone from hell was in your hair, you were the queen of the underworld, what would you look like walking the red carpet?" 

As for the hair, celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos helped perfect a fiery red lob using UNITE Hair. "My inspo was the little mermaid," he said. "She's wearing a beautiful black gown so we wanted the hair to look very effortless and modern."

For more must-see looks from the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, keep reading

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Megan Thee Stallion

In Bach Mai

John Shearer/WireImage

Shay Mitchell

In Zuhair Murad

John Shearer/WireImage

Gigi Hadid

In custom Zac Posen

John Shearer/WireImage

Kylie Jenner

In custom Maison Margiela

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

Sophie in Louis Vuitton

John Shearer/WireImage

Emily Ratajkowski

In Feben

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Taika Waititi & Rita Ora

Rita in Weiderhoeft

John Shearer/WireImage

Kerry Washington

In Donna Karan

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Cardi B

In Robert Wun

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Olivia Wilde

In Gabriela Hearst

John Shearer/WireImage

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo

John Shearer/WireImage

Christina Aguilera

In custom Chrome Hearts

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge

In Dolce & Gabbana

John Shearer/WireImage

Kendall Jenner

In Jean Paul Gaultier 

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Joe Manganiello & Sofía Vergara

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Tracee Ellis Ross

In Balmain

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber

In custom Saint Laurent

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

B.J. Novak & Mindy Kaling

John Shearer/WireImage

Shailene Woodley

In Celine

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson

Jodie in Gucci

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Michael B. Jordan

In Valentino Haute Couture

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Este Haim, Alana Haim & Danielle Haim

In Louis Vuitton

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Billie Lourd

In Stella McCartney

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Eva Longoria

In Zuhair Murad

John Shearer/WireImage

Justin Long & Kate Bosworth

Kate in Monique Lhuillier

John Shearer/WireImage

Rooney Mara

In Alexander McQueen

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Channing Tatum

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Riley Keough

In Celine

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

James Corden & Julia Carey

John Shearer/WireImage

Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union

Dwayne with a Vacheron Constantin watch, Gabrielle in Ralph Lauren

photos
View More Photos From Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party 2023 Red Carpet Fashion
