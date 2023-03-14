Lindsay Lohan Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Bader Shammas

Watch : Lindsay Lohan Gushes Over "Calm" Husband Bader Shammas

She won't be a regular mom, she'll be a cool mom.

Lindsay Lohan is pregnant! The Mean Girls actress is expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas, she revealed on her Instagram March 14 alongside a photo of a baby's onesie, writing, "We are blessed and excited!" While the 36-year-old didn't reveal her exact due date, the adorable onesie in her announcement teased, "Coming soon."

The Parent Trap alum also told TMZ, "We are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!"

Lindsay and Bader's parenthood journey comes just under a year after they tied the knot. The Falling for Christmas star initially hinted at the relationship update in an Instagram message to Bader on her 36th birthday in July. "I am the luckiest woman in the world," she captioned a selfie with Bader. "You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time."

"I am stunned that you are my husband," she added. "My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday." Her rep later confirmed to E! News that they are indeed married.