Wicked Has a New Release Date—And Its Sooner Than You Might Think

Ariana Grande has some Wicked good news…
The singer just revealed that the highly anticipated musical movie, which she stars in as Glinda, will be heading to theaters a month early. She shared a black and green image to Instagram March 14, that read, "Wicked. November 27, 2024."
Joining in on the excitement, director Jon M. Chu explained the decision to move the film's debut up a month from its original December 25, 2024, release date.
"We are deep into production on WICKED and everyday we get more and more excited to share with u the mischief we've been up to," he tweeted. "So…We've decided to get it to you all a little earlier than planned. OUR NEW RELEASE Date is NOV 27th 2024! A little Thanksgiving treat!"
The 2024 film is part one of the two-part adaptation of the Broadway musical. Starring opposite Ariana as Elphaba is Cynthia Erivo, with Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum and Jonathan Bailey rounding out the cast.
And while Ariana and Cynthia have big shoes to fill, their predecessors couldn't be more thrilled to see them look to the western sky on the big screen.
Kristin Chenoweth, who originated the role of Glinda in the Broadway show, gushed about the "thank u next" singer assuming the role.
"She's going to put her own stamp on it," Kristin said on Watch What Happens Live in January. "I'm so proud of her. I wanted her to do her Glenda. And that's what she's doing. I'm proud of her."
As for Idina Menzel, who won a Tony playing Elphaba on the stage? She revealed the advice she gave Cynthia on taking on the future Wicked Witch of the West.
"Just always keeping in mind that what's underneath it all is just a woman that wants to be loved," the Frozen star exclusively told E! News in November. "That has incredible power and that she just has to figure out how to harness that and get it out in the world."
Idina also added that she reminded the actresses to "think of all the other little young women or men that are or anybody that are watching them to see what it's like to be different but be beautiful and to own that."