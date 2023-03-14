Wicked Has a New Release Date—And Its Sooner Than You Might Think

Watch : Kristin Chenoweth Talks Ariana Grande's Wicked Casting

Ariana Grande has some Wicked good news…

The singer just revealed that the highly anticipated musical movie, which she stars in as Glinda, will be heading to theaters a month early. She shared a black and green image to Instagram March 14, that read, "Wicked. November 27, 2024."

Joining in on the excitement, director Jon M. Chu explained the decision to move the film's debut up a month from its original December 25, 2024, release date.

"We are deep into production on WICKED and everyday we get more and more excited to share with u the mischief we've been up to," he tweeted. "So…We've decided to get it to you all a little earlier than planned. OUR NEW RELEASE Date is NOV 27th 2024! A little Thanksgiving treat!"

The 2024 film is part one of the two-part adaptation of the Broadway musical. Starring opposite Ariana as Elphaba is Cynthia Erivo, with Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum and Jonathan Bailey rounding out the cast.