Shop These 15 Women-Founded Accessories Brands Because It’s Women’s History Month & You Deserve a Treat

As you either already knew, or learned from the headline of this article: March is Women's History Month in the United States. That means many things to many people, so here's how I'm choosing to celebrate: Surprise! It's shopping!

Sure, I'm doing some reading, some listening, and liking pastel slideshows on Instagram, too, but I'm a shopping writer, so I'm playing to my strengths.

One of those strengths lies in my ability to delve into the wonderful world of women-founded brands. You're likely familiar with the idea that there's an enormous number of women-founded brands to choose from. Plus, new launches happen every day. How are you to narrow it down?

I got you. This week, I'm focusing on accessories: Think crossbody bags, weatherproof shoes, chic scarves, actually cute lunch bags for adults (yup), and even more. All from lines and labels by women, for women.

So, show your support for women during Women's History Month, and buy yourself (or anyone, really) something from one of the incredible brands below.