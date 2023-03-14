My Holy Grail NudeStix Highlighter Is 50% Off Today Only: Here's Why You Need to Stock Up

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you want that "no makeup" makeup look, that can ironically take a lot of effort— and shopping. Finding the beauty products that work for your routine, skin type, and budget can be difficult. After years of searching for highlighters that gave me a natural-looking glow without glitter, I found some great contenders. Don't get me wrong, there can be a time and place for shimmer, but if you want that lit-from-within look, ditch the sparkles.
My holy grail highlighter is on sale for 50% off today only at Ulta and Sephora. The NUDESTIX Nudies All Over Face Color- Glow is amazing as a highlighter and it's also a great eyeshadow. I love the shade Ice Ice Ice Baby because it is a stunning, universally flattering, glassy shade. There are also some beautiful bronze shades.
I am absolutely obsessed with this product. If you're going to buy one product today, I highly recommend this one!
NUDESTIX Nudies All Over Face Color- Glow
Stop what you are doing and buy this highlighter. It is my absolute favorite because it gives a natural-looking glow without glitter. It's very easy for me to apply and blend without taking off my foundation. I blend it with a sponge, but it does have a built-in brush, which is great if you are on the go. Of course, good skincare is a game-changer, but this highlighter is kind of like my cheat code to look like I have glowing skin. I could not be more obsessed.
I'm not the only one who adores this product. Here are some of the rave reviews.
NUDESTIX Nudies All Over Face Color- Glow Reviews
A shopper declared, "I am OBSESSED with the glow this gives!!! The formula glides on so smooth and I cant believe how buildable it is both on the eyes as a eyeshadow & the cheeks. I love the packaging and the little tin it comes in makes it so convenient to keep with you on the go or for travel. One of my favourite things is that it's dual sided and comes with its own brush for blending."
Another gushed, "This is a fantastic product! It gives a glass like sheen to the skin, perfect for a natural dewy look. It looks great over makeup or over top of bare skin. It's a better version of Glossier Haloscope — no glitter to this product, just beautiful natural highlight."
Someone shared, "This product is wonderful! Produces smooth, glowing natural looking skin. The size is perfect to travel with."
A reviewer wrote, "Gorgeous glow! Love this product so smooth and easy to apply. Also, love that is so practical! Recommended 100%."
A shopper raved, "I'm always looking for the perfect pearly highlighter without much of a colour tint. This gives me the perfect glow I'm looking to achieve! It's a light pearly highlight without looking too colourful or too washed out. It can also be used for a natural look, without wearing much makeup. I'm so glad I tried this still!"
"I love this all over highlight stick. It's perfect to get my makeup on quickly, stays put and makes for a great eye shadow, cheek highlight. It stays put and easy to blend or build up depending on how glowy I am feeling. Easy to use, the brush on the other end and the mirror on the box lid helps when on the go. And most importantly, not messy, not greasy unlike some of the other highlights I've tried," someone wrote.
