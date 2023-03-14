My Holy Grail NudeStix Highlighter Is 50% Off Today Only: Here's Why You Need to Stock Up

I'm not the only one who adores this product. Here are some of the rave reviews.

NUDESTIX Nudies All Over Face Color- Glow Reviews

A shopper declared, "I am OBSESSED with the glow this gives!!! The formula glides on so smooth and I cant believe how buildable it is both on the eyes as a eyeshadow & the cheeks. I love the packaging and the little tin it comes in makes it so convenient to keep with you on the go or for travel. One of my favourite things is that it's dual sided and comes with its own brush for blending."

Another gushed, "This is a fantastic product! It gives a glass like sheen to the skin, perfect for a natural dewy look. It looks great over makeup or over top of bare skin. It's a better version of Glossier Haloscope — no glitter to this product, just beautiful natural highlight."

Someone shared, "This product is wonderful! Produces smooth, glowing natural looking skin. The size is perfect to travel with."

A reviewer wrote, "Gorgeous glow! Love this product so smooth and easy to apply. Also, love that is so practical! Recommended 100%."

A shopper raved, "I'm always looking for the perfect pearly highlighter without much of a colour tint. This gives me the perfect glow I'm looking to achieve! It's a light pearly highlight without looking too colourful or too washed out. It can also be used for a natural look, without wearing much makeup. I'm so glad I tried this still!"

"I love this all over highlight stick. It's perfect to get my makeup on quickly, stays put and makes for a great eye shadow, cheek highlight. It stays put and easy to blend or build up depending on how glowy I am feeling. Easy to use, the brush on the other end and the mirror on the box lid helps when on the go. And most importantly, not messy, not greasy unlike some of the other highlights I've tried," someone wrote.

