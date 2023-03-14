Hearing Impaired The Voice Contestant Blows Coaches Away During Blind Audition

Watch : Blake Shelton Reveals Why He's Leaving "The Voice"

The Voice may be in its 23rd season, but the blind auditions continue to prove that the coaches can never really know what to expect. Just take singer ALI's March 13 performance, for example.

Following her impressive rendition of Roberta Flack's "Killing Me Softly With His Song" that saw both Kelly Clarkson and Chance the Rapper turn their chairs, ALI shocked the panel a second time while introducing herself.

"I'm ALI, I am from Walnut, California, I'm 24 years old, and a fun fact about me is I'm hearing impaired," she shared. "I wear two hearing aids; I was born deaf. I'm so blessed to be able to share this."

And the coaches seeking to add ALI to their teams were blown away by her story.

"Oh my God, that's crazy," Kelly exclaimed. "Your runs were so intricate and cool and different. That's a gift."