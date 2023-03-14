Andy Cohen Teases Bombshell Vanderpump Rules Episode in Wake of Tom Sandoval Scandal

Watch : Lisa Vanderpump REACTS to Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Scandal

Hold on to your hats, Vanderpump Rules fans.

As if the endless updates about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' alleged months-long affair wasn't enough to tire you out, Andy Cohen says the March 15 episode of the Bravo series is going to be one for the books.

"Guys, you are going to watch Wednesday's episode, you are going to think it's recut," the Watch What Happens Live host teased on the March 13 episode of his SiriusXM Andy Cohen Live show before confirming it was not edited post-scandal. "People are going to think we did this or we moved stuff up."

According to Andy, the episode is particularly telling given what we now know about Tom allegedly cheating on now ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix with their co-star, leading to their recent breakup after nine years together. The clues apparently pop up during a discussion between Raquel, Katie Maloney and Lala Kent.