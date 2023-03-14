Andy Cohen Teases Bombshell Vanderpump Rules Episode in Wake of Tom Sandoval Scandal

Hold on to your hats, Vanderpump Rules fans.
As if the endless updates about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' alleged months-long affair wasn't enough to tire you out, Andy Cohen says the March 15 episode of the Bravo series is going to be one for the books.
"Guys, you are going to watch Wednesday's episode, you are going to think it's recut," the Watch What Happens Live host teased on the March 13 episode of his SiriusXM Andy Cohen Live show before confirming it was not edited post-scandal. "People are going to think we did this or we moved stuff up."
According to Andy, the episode is particularly telling given what we now know about Tom allegedly cheating on now ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix with their co-star, leading to their recent breakup after nine years together. The clues apparently pop up during a discussion between Raquel, Katie Maloney and Lala Kent.
"The conversations that go on between Katie and Lala and Raquel are not to be believed in the light of what has come out, but I'm telling y'all the episode was not touched," Andy continued of the Scandoval foreshadowing in the episode. "This is how it was going to be shown. Which makes it all the more shocking. You won't believe it."
A teaser for the episode showed Lala making a particularly interesting statement after Raquel swooped in and made out with a guy Lala was interested in during a girls' trip in Las Vegas.
"I will say this, you drinking," Lala tells Raquel in the preview, "I would never trust you around my man."
Raquel fires back with, "Thank god you don't have a man to like f--king have around."
After news of Tom and Raquel's alleged affair broke on March 3, both reality stars released public apologies to Ariane. Raquel wrote in a March 8 Instagram statement, "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."
Ariana has yet to address the rumored cheating and breakup.
Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)