Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes for Fake 2023 Oscars Cameo by Banshees of Inisherin's Jenny the Donkey

Watch : Oscars 2023: Jimmy Kimmel’s BEST Monologue Jokes

Jimmy Kimmel is setting the record straight on Jenny the donkey's alleged appearance at the 2023 Oscars.

While hosting the 95th Academy Awards on March 12, the comedian brought out an animal that he said was the lovable creature from The Banshees of Inisherin.

"That was our emotional support donkey last night," Jimmy joked on the March 13 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "Everybody was super excited to see her, but then that stirred up some controversy."

Indeed, multiple news outlets soon started calling Jimmy's bluff and noted the miniature donkey wasn't the famous Jenny after all. And now, Jimmy is clearing things up.

"It's true. It wasn't Jenny," he continued on the late-night show. "It wasn't even a female donkey. The donkey's name is Dominic. It was a male donkey. We didn't think it was a good idea to fly a donkey over from Ireland, so we hired an L.A. donkey. Maybe you noticed like the lip fillers and the implants."