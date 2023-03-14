Sephora 24-Hour Flash Sale: Take 50% Off Korres, Nudestix, Belif, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It is a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway, which means there will be new discounts and surprise steals to shop every single day for three weeks. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale is happening. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem: these discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day that Sephora shoppers can get 50% off these top-selling products from brands including Belif, Nudestix, Korres, and Sephora Collection.
Sephora Deals
NUDESTIX Nudies All Over Face Color - Glow
Stop what you are doing and buy this highlighter. It is my absolute favorite because it gives a natural-looking glow without glitter. It's very easy for me to apply and blend without taking off my foundation. I blend it with a sponge, but it does have a built-in brush, which is great if you are on the go. Of course, good skincare is a game-changer, but this highlighter is kind of like my cheat code to look like I have glowing skin. I could not be more obsessed.
NUDESTIX NUDIES MATTE All Over Face Bronze Color
I love this cream bronzer because it gives me more control than powder and liquid bronzers. It's easy to blend and I can easily increase the intensity if I'm going for a different look. I use it all the time and one stick lasts me almost a whole year because I don't need a ton of product to do my makeup.
A shopper reviewed, "I love how easy this was to use! it includes the little brush which is adorable. the color blends very well and lasts all day! I'd highly recommend this product. "
Belif Aqua Bomb Sleeping Mask
Revive dull, dry skin and get a dewy, hydrated glow when you add this overnight mask to your regular routine.
A shopper raved, "This, I absolutely love! Applying it to your skin is refreshing in itself. The consistency is almost like jelly, but leaves your skin feeling so moisturized. The next day, skin looked hydrated and clean, instead of my usual puffy morning face! I love this brand and product!"
NUDESTIX Nudies All Over Blush
I really like these cream blushes because it's easy for me to go overboard with powder and liquid blushes. I have more control with the application and each blush has a brush attached. These give a nice, natural-looking flushed look that doesn't look like I'm wearing makeup. There's a matte option and a dewy version.
The other cool thing about this product is I also use it as a lip color and an eye color. I appreciate a monochromatic look.
Korres Wild Rose Night-Brightening Sleeping Facial
We all want brighter, smoother skin, right? Let this product do its thing while you sleep. It's the perfect last step in your nighttime routine, bringing a new meaning to the term "beauty sleep."
A fan of the product raved, "I have been using this a few nights a week for the last couple of weeks after receiving a deluxe sample size. Wow. Every morning after, I have woken up and felt that my skin had a nice healthy glow. I know others may be sensitive to fragrances, but I am addicted to this scent…for me it's like a soft natural rose scent but doesn't smell artificial or overpowering... Will definitely be purchasing a full-size jar!!"
Sephora Collection Matte Perfection Lightweight Tinted Moisturizer
If you aren't in the mood for a full face of foundation, but you still want some coverage, try this tinted moisturizer. It has lightweight coverage and a matte finish. There are ten colors to choose from and this moisturizer has 64.4K+ Sephora Loves.
Sephora Collection AHA Peeling Masks
If you're concerned about skin dullness, uneven texture, and oiliness, try this exfoliating treatment. It just takes 10 minutes to deliver smooth skin. This product has 10.2K Sephora Loves, with one shopper sharing, "I would marry this mask if I could. This mask works so well. I liked the Ordinary's AHA/BHA mask but I love this. It's so gentle, it doesn't sting when you put it on and you can see and feel the results right after using it. I'm in love."
Sephora Collection Sheer Liquid Eyeshadow
These liquid eyeshadows are easy to use and they're mess-free. They're available in matte and shimmer colors.
Sephora Collection Crystal Facial Roller Set
This facial roller set is just what you need to pamper and calm your skin.
A shopper reviewed, "I really like this roller set. I keep mine in the freezer because my eyes are swollen in the morning and it feels amazing to roll the cold crystals across my eyes and face. I like this one better than the standard ones."
