You'll Have More than Four Words to Say About Our Ranking of Gilmore Girls' Couples

Watch : A Blast From Interviews Past: "Gilmore Girls"

There are four kinds of people in this world: Team Dean, Jess or Logan—and then those who have no taste because they're not a Gilmore Girls fan.

Even though the WB series ended in 2007 and it's been seven years since we were gifted with the Netflix revival, fans still have a lot of thoughts about the relationship drama that went down in Stars Hollow. Hey, it's not a TV show, it's a lifestyle.

In honor of Lauren Graham's 56th birthday on March 16, we've decided to have a little fun by ranking all of Gilmore Girls' couples, including all of her character Lorelai's relationships and the three big love interests for Rory (Alexis Bledel) that still divide the fanbase to this day. Plus, we also took into consideration some of the show's most beloved and controversial pairings.

Spoiler alert: Neither of the main Gilmore girls' romances landed the top spot. It's fine, we're just being dramatic. It's what we do!